AFL Star Paul Curtis's Life-Threatening Illness: From Bali to Emergency Surgery (2026)

Imagine the fear of a professional athlete, at the peak of his career, suddenly facing a life-threatening illness thousands of miles from home. North Melbourne AFL star Paul Curtis experienced this nightmare firsthand, revealing a harrowing ordeal that jeopardized both his life and his football future.

It all began with an end-of-season trip. Curtis, 22, started feeling unwell in London. What seemed like a bad flu quickly escalated into pneumonia. But here's where it gets controversial... after being turned away from a London hospital, he returned, gasping for breath, only to be dismissed again with stronger medication. "I waited eight hours to get seen... I said 'guys, I can’t breathe,'" Curtis recounted. This initial misdiagnosis would set the stage for a terrifying chain of events.

Next stop: Bali. Sixteen hours into his flight, Curtis suffered an allergic reaction to the antibiotics, causing his face to swell and a rash to cover his body. His feet became so swollen that he couldn't walk. Upon arriving in Bali, a hospital finally diagnosed an empyema, a dangerous buildup of fluid and pus in his lungs. Indonesian doctors' attempts to treat the condition with more antibiotics failed, and he required emergency surgery.

He was then medically evacuated to Perth for urgent surgery. "Ambulance all the way straight onto the airport strip, get wheeled off the ambulance, straight onto the place," he described. The surgery at Hollywood Hospital in Nedlands involved removing almost a liter of pus from his lung.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Clay Golledge didn't mince words, stating that Curtis's illness was "a serious, very serious, life-threatening illness and he could have died from this." He also called the level of care in London "incredibly substandard." But this raises a critical question: Could earlier, more accurate medical attention have prevented this crisis?

The ordeal took a severe toll on Curtis, leaving him visibly weakened. "I looked really skinny in the face, you could see the bones in my cheeks," he said. He could barely walk 50 meters without needing to rest. Yet, remarkably, after a grueling three-month recovery, Curtis is aiming to play in Round 1, just eight weeks after the surgery.

Throughout this challenging period, Curtis's focus remained on his three-year-old son, Elijah. Video calls kept him motivated. "I’m missing dadda, I’m missing dadda," Curtis recalled. "I knew I had to be healthy first to provide for him." This experience has given him a new perspective on life, highlighting how quickly things can change.

