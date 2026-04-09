AFL Round 3 Analysis: Contenders Rise, Sleeping Giants Stir, and Essendon's Ugly Fail (2026)

The AFL's Week 3: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations

The third week of the AFL season has been a rollercoaster, with teams showcasing their prowess and others stumbling. Let's dive into the action and explore the narratives that are shaping this thrilling season.

Adelaide Crows: A Tale of Two Halves

The Crows' performance against the Bulldogs was a study in contrasts. A lackluster first half gave way to a spirited comeback in the second, but it wasn't enough to secure victory. The question lingers: why did it take until the second half for the Crows to find their groove? The absence of Callum Ah Chee due to injury will be a significant setback, especially as they prepare for a challenging encounter against the Cats.

Essendon: A Defense in Disarray

Essendon's woes continue, with their defense seemingly incapable of stemming the tide. The 133-point concession to Port Adelaide was a stark reminder of their defensive frailties. The upcoming clash against North Melbourne is a must-win, and the Bombers will need to tighten their defense if they hope to turn their season around.

Fremantle: A Force to be Reckoned With

Fremantle's dominant start to the season continued with a commanding performance against Melbourne. The Dockers' ability to control the game from the opening bounce is impressive, and their midfield prowess is undeniable. However, Patrick Voss's antics have raised eyebrows, and the team must ensure that their focus remains on the game, not on unnecessary distractions.

Gold Coast Suns: Rising to the Occasion

The Suns are living up to their preseason hype, showcasing a well-rounded game that has them sitting pretty at 3-0. Their victory over Richmond was comprehensive, but the loss of Christian Petracca to injury is a significant blow. The Suns will need to adapt and find new ways to maintain their momentum as they aim for premiership glory.

Hawthorn: The Real Deal

The Hawks have silenced their doubters with a convincing win over Sydney. Despite a slow start, they adjusted their game plan and emerged as the superior side. Their ability to win the contested ball and create scoring opportunities is impressive, and they look poised to be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.

Melbourne: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

The Demons' trip to Perth was a tough one, and their defensive struggles were evident. While they showed glimpses of brilliance, their inability to capitalize on momentum and defend effectively cost them dearly. The loss of Connor Rozee to injury is a significant setback, and the Demons will need to regroup quickly if they hope to bounce back.

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North Melbourne: A Work in Progress

North Melbourne's defeat to West Coast exposed some areas for improvement. Their inability to capitalize on turnovers and their struggles in contested ball are concerning. Coach Alastair Clarkson's 'no excuses' approach is admirable, but the team will need to address these issues if they hope to challenge the top teams consistently.

Port Adelaide: A Clinical Performance

Josh Carr's first win as head coach was a resounding success, with the Power dominating Essendon for the majority of the game. The even distribution of the goalscoring load and the team's overall performance were impressive, but the injury to Connor Rozee is a significant concern.

Richmond: A Young Side in Transition

The Tigers' loss to the Suns highlighted their ongoing challenges. The absence of key players due to injury has left a young Richmond side struggling to find its footing. Their inability to win enough contests in the forward half and their defensive struggles are areas that need urgent attention if they hope to compete with the league's top teams.

St Kilda: A Narrow Escape

The Saints' win over the Giants was a close call, and they were fortunate to come away with the victory. Their inability to maintain a lead and their poor second-half performance are causes for concern. However, a win is a win, and the Saints will take the positives from this game as they look to build momentum.

Sydney Swans: A Lackluster Performance

The Swans' defeat to Hawthorn was a disappointing display, especially given the absence of key players. Their inability to adapt to the Hawks' contested game and their poor efficiency inside 50 were significant factors in their loss. The Swans will need to regroup and find ways to overcome these challenges if they hope to climb the ladder.

West Coast Eagles: A Resilient Comeback

The Eagles' win over North Melbourne was a testament to their resilience. Despite a slow start, they found their rhythm and dominated the second and third quarters. Their ability to respond to adversity and find free teammates in tight situations is a positive sign, and they will look to build on this momentum as the season progresses.

Western Bulldogs: Flag Favorites

The Bulldogs' perfect start to the season continued with a statement win over Adelaide. Their ability to respond to adversity and their overall consistency make them one of the rightful flag favorites. As they head into their bye week, the Bulldogs will look to fine-tune their game and maintain their momentum as they aim for premiership glory.