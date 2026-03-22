AFL Round 2: Dockers' Hayden Young Out, Swans' Gulden & Heeney Injuries (2026)

The AFL's Round 2 is shaping up to be a thrilling affair, with a host of star players set to miss out due to injuries. The Dockers' Hayden Young, who was limited to just nine games last season, has suffered another soft-tissue setback, ruling him out of their clash with Melbourne. This is a disappointing blow for Fremantle, who were hoping to build on their promising start to the season. Meanwhile, the Swans face a double blow with the absence of midfield duo Errol Gulden and Isaac Heeney for their blockbuster opener against Hawthorn. Gulden's shoulder surgery will keep him sidelined for up to four months, while Heeney's hamstring strain, despite not being structural, has led to his omission from the team. These injuries highlight the physical demands of the sport and the constant battle for player health and availability.

The Swans have responded by bringing in Corey Warner and Caiden Cleary, opting for pace over size. Hawthorn, on the other hand, remains unchanged from their Round 1 victory over Essendon, with Sam Mitchell sticking to a two-ruck setup. The MCG will host a crucial showdown between Hawthorn and Sydney, with the Swans' absence of Heeney and Gulden potentially impacting their chances. The Crows and Bulldogs will also face off, with the teams to be announced on Thursday.

The Tigers and Suns will battle it out at the MCG, while the Giants and Saints will meet at ENGIE Stadium. The Dockers will take on Melbourne at Optus Stadium, and the Power will host the Bombers at Adelaide Oval. The Eagles and Kangaroos will clash at Optus Stadium, with the Eagles bringing in a new player to bolster their lineup. The round promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, with the potential for upsets and surprises as the season progresses. As the AFL season unfolds, the focus shifts to player health and strategic team management, with the aim of maximizing performance and minimizing the impact of injuries.