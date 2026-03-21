AFL Fantasy: Watchlist and Takeaways from the AAMI Community Series (2026)

Bold opening: This is the moment you’ve been waiting for—the Fantasy hype is building, and the AAMI Community Series is your last best chance to spot hidden gems before the season kicks off.

But here’s where it gets controversial: the opening round already gives Fantasy coaches a handy shortcut, yet the Community Series remains the crucial arena to evaluate many players in real game conditions before the official season starts.

Short recap for context: match simulations offered a first glimpse, and actual pre-season games are now underway to confirm those early impressions. If you’re building or refining your AFL Fantasy squad, this is the period that can make or break early rounds.

What to watch this week from a Fantasy lens

- Carlton vs Geelong at Ikon Park, Wednesday 7:10pm AEDT: Jagga Smith (MID, 230,000) and Tanner Bruhn (MID, 517,000) highlight the list of players drawing attention.

- Read the quick Blues take on their win over the Cats and note any injury concerns that could influence mid-season selections.

- Sydney vs Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, Thursday 4:10pm AEDT: Errol Gulden (MID, 1,073,000) impressed in simulations and remains a tempting pick for coaches, though questions linger about Jai Serong’s job security and scoring potential. Riley Bice (DEF, 595,000) showed promise in defense, making him another player to monitor. Keep an eye on Clayton Oliver (MID, 941,000) in the midfield mix, even though several stars were missing, including Toby Greene (FWD, 850,000). Harry Rowston (MID, 544,000) has emerged as a potential option, while Giants ruck Kieren Briggs (RUC, 738,000) is also on the radar. New Swan Malcolm Rosas Jr (FWD, 350,000) is someone to watch as well.

- Brisbane vs Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, Thursday 6:10pm AEST: This one is pivotal for rookies and role players. Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, 346,000) and Leo Lombard (FWD, 230,000) are pushing for spots. Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, 948,000) looked promising in his Suns debut, though Noah Anderson (MID, 1,044,000) missed the match sim. Wil Powell (DEF, 701,000) should be watched, especially with Matt Rowell sidelined. Keidean Coleman (DEF, 559,000) faced scrutiny after spending most forward time in the sim, though his scoring was solid. Lincoln McCarthy (FWD, 452,000) also rotated into defense.

- Melbourne vs Richmond at Mars Stadium, Friday 4:10pm AEDT: Sam Darcy-Jelly (DEF/MID, 322,000) is the standout owned player from these teams after a strong defense showing. Watch the Tigers’ rookies—Josh Gibcus (DEF, 230,000), Patrick Voss (MID, 230,000), and Sam Cumming (MID, 326,000)—to see if they cement roles. Sam Lalor (FWD, 567,000) could become a popular pick after a strong pre-season. Jack Steele (MID, 1,006,000) elevated his status with a solid performance against North Melbourne, while Latrell Pickett (FWD, 306,000) and Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, 915,000) stood out. The question remains: which Demon midfielders will secure spots? Caleb Windsor (DEF, 565,000), Harvey Langford (MID, 658,000), or Trent Rivers (DEF, 865,000)—who will push for time? Xavier Lindsay (MID, 550,000) appears settled in defense.

- Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday 7:10pm AEDT: Connor Macdonald (FWD, 714,000) continues to push for opportunities for the Hawks. Lachie Jaques (DEF, 230,000) impressed at half-back, Bailey Dale’s availability remains in question, and there’s growing interest in Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, 748,000) as the Dogs’ stars return to full strength. Connor Budarick (FWD, 506,000) is another option to monitor in half-back. With midfield arrangements still unsettled for the Hawks, Dylan Moore (FWD, 858,000) could emerge as a viable pick.

- St Kilda vs Essendon at Mars Stadium, Saturday 3:10pm AEDT: This match is highly relevant for Fantasy, with Sam Flanders (FWD, 716,000) and Mattea Phillipou (FWD, 610,000) shining in the sim and becoming popular picks. Darcy Parish (MID, 759,000) remains a crowd favorite, while Jye Caldwell (MID, 1,087,000) could be a premium option given his favorable early bye schedule. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, 1,163,000) is widely owned, and Lachie Blakiston (DEF, 399,000) might rise if he repeats his strong sim performance. Archie Roberts (DEF, 901,000) is another defender to watch, along with Jack Carroll (MID, 332,000) who had a strong half-back role. Rookies Dyson Sharp (MID, 302,000) and Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, 314,000) also caught eyes.

- Fremantle vs Adelaide at Rushton Park, Saturday 3:10pm AWST: Luke Jackson (RUC, 995,000) is the most popular pick across the two teams, but his standing depends on Sean Darcy’s (RUC, 674,000) availability. Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, 286,000) for Adelaide is gaining traction as a potential ruck alternative. Caleb Serong (MID, 970,000) and Jordan Dawson (MID, 1,156,000) are favored premium options. Watch Josh Rachele (FWD, 655,000) for more midfield time, and Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, 344,000) has trained as half-back and performed well on the wing in the sim.

- North Melbourne vs Collingwood at Mars Stadium, Sunday 3:10pm AEDT: This could be the ruck showdown of the round as Tristan Xerri (RUC, 1,101,000) meets Darcy Cameron (RUC, 1,070,000). Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, 1,145,000) is a magnet for attention as he steps into a primary midfield role in 2026. Colby McKercher (DEF, 823,000) will miss with a broken finger, while Lachy Dovaston (FWD, 290,000) aims to prove his worth. Nick Daicos (MID, 1,134,000) continues to entice coaches despite an early bye. Finn O’Sullivan (DEF/MID, 564,000) is shifting more into midfield, and Angus Anderson (MID, 230,000) could break into teams with a good audition. Harvey Harrison (FWD, 300,000) is another Pie to watch.

- West Coast vs Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday 3:10pm AWST: The Community Series finale features several top-owned players. New Eagles Deven Robertson (FWD, 232,000), Willem Duursma (MID, 350,000), Josh Lindsay (DEF, 278,000), and Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, 338,000) showcased promising signs. Tom McCarthy (DEF, 876,000) and Harley Reid (MID, 700,000) lead the midfield, with Harry Schoenberg (MID, 320,000) and Jacob Newton (FWD, 230,000) also generating interest. Port’s Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, 1,092,000) demonstrated why he’s popular in pre-season, and Zak Butters (MID, 1,047,000) is nearing return after Origin. Miles Bergman (DEF, 822,000) is another to watch, while Will Brodie (MID, 457,000) could secure an early midfield spot. Todd Marshall (FWD, 394,000) was introduced late in the sim, raising concerns about his job security.

Expert guidance for pre-season picks

- For strategic tips and up-to-the-minute insights, tune into The Traders’ AFL Fantasy podcast and check the Fantasy Hub during the pre-season. They provide analyses and player-specific recommendations to help you finalize your squad.

Engage and discuss

- Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram, and join the conversation on the official AFL Fantasy Facebook page to stay plugged into the community chatter and expert debates as selections tighten before Round 1.