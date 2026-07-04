AFL Fantasy R9: Trade Targets, Draft Tips, Trap or Treat, and More (2026)

Welcome to the world of AFL Fantasy, where every round brings new challenges and opportunities! In this article, I'll be diving into the ninth round, exploring the latest trade targets, draft strategies, and some potential traps and treats to watch out for. So, let's get started!

Fantasy Round 9: Navigating the Trade Market

As we approach the midway point of the season, AFL Fantasy coaches are faced with some tough decisions. With injuries and form fluctuations, it's time to shake things up and make some strategic moves.

Trade Targets and Downgrades

One notable trade target this week is Bailey Dale, who has been on fire with an average of 114 in his last three games. His upcoming fixtures look promising, and he might just be the upgrade your team needs. On the other hand, Sam Berry, despite his impressive 156 last week, is a bit of a wild card and may not be the most reliable scorer.

Now, let's talk about some premium midfielders on the chopping block. Caleb Serong, with an average of 76 in his recent games, and Jack Steele, whose form has dipped after a hot start, are both being traded out by many coaches. It's a tough call, but with better options available at lower prices, it's a move that makes sense strategically.

Trap or Treat: Weighing the Risks

When it comes to AFL Fantasy, some players are treats, while others are traps waiting to happen. Here's a quick rundown:

Treat: Hugh McCluggage is on fire, and his increased game time is a positive sign. Smart coaches are already on board, and I'd recommend following suit.

Hugh McCluggage is on fire, and his increased game time is a positive sign. Smart coaches are already on board, and I'd recommend following suit. Trap: Izak Rankine's price might be tempting, but his upcoming fixtures are a concern. Facing tough opponents, he could be a short-term gain and a long-term headache.

Izak Rankine's price might be tempting, but his upcoming fixtures are a concern. Facing tough opponents, he could be a short-term gain and a long-term headache. Treat: Dyson Sharp, a top draft pick, showed his potential last week. Despite the uncertainty around the Bombers, he's worth a punt.

Most Traded-In Players

The most traded-in players this week reflect a mix of rookies and established stars. Sam Cumming, with his increased midfield time due to an injury to Dion Prestia, is an attractive downgrade option. Toby Murray, another rookie, is also gaining traction with his solid scoring despite limited disposals.

However, it's worth noting that nearly 1000 coaches have traded in Marcus Bontempelli, who is carrying injuries. While his price is tempting, his fitness concerns are a red flag.

Most Traded-Out Rookies

It's a tough love moment for some rookies this week. Players like Jacob Farrow, Jagga Smith, and Jai Serong, who have done their job and maxed out in price, are being traded out in favor of under-priced premium options. It's a strategic move to free up cash and upgrade other positions.

Draft Strategies: One-Week Wonders

In the world of draft, finding one-week streaming options can be a game-changer. Here are some low-ownership players who might just be your secret weapon:

Miles Bergman: With just 23% ownership, he could be a surprise package against the Bulldogs.

Lawson Humphries: A juicy matchup against Collingwood might see him explode.

Noah Balta: Richmond's new ruckman impressed last week and is available in most leagues.

Live Teams and Expert Advice

Stay tuned for the Live Teams Show on Thursday, where The Traders will break down the latest trades, discuss captaincy options, and answer your burning questions. It's a must-watch for any serious AFL Fantasy player.

So, there you have it! Round 9 of AFL Fantasy is all about making tough choices, weighing risks, and staying ahead of the game. Personally, I think it's these strategic decisions that make Fantasy so captivating. It's a constant battle of wits, and I can't wait to see how coaches navigate these trade targets and draft strategies. What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological aspect - how will coaches manage their emotions and make rational decisions under pressure? It's a true test of skill and strategy!

Until next time, keep those trades sharp and may your Fantasy teams thrive!