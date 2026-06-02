AFL Daily: James Harmes Retires, Caleb Serong Signs Mega Deal, Port Adelaide's Finals Push (2026)

A big shakeup in the AFL world has fans buzzing with excitement and speculation! The retirement of a premiership forward, massive contract extensions, and bold expectations for the upcoming season have set the stage for an intriguing year.

James Harmes, a seasoned veteran with two premierships under his belt, has decided to call it quits. His retirement announcement comes as a surprise to many, especially as he was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Western Bulldogs. With 174 AFL games to his name, including 13 last season, Harmes' departure leaves a void in the team's lineup.

But here's where it gets controversial... Port Adelaide's chairman, Koch, has set the bar high for the new coach, Josh Carr. Despite a less-than-stellar season last year, finishing 13th with only nine wins, Koch expects nothing less than a finals appearance. He boldly declares, "It's always finals. We banned the word rebuild." This statement has sparked debate among fans and experts alike, with some questioning the feasibility of such high expectations.

And this is the part most people miss... Koch's words echo the sentiments of Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines, who recently commented that the club had become "a bit stale." Wines' opinion adds an interesting layer to the discussion, suggesting that a fresh approach might be needed to revive Port Adelaide's fortunes.

Meanwhile, across the league, Fremantle is making waves with a mega contract extension for their star midfielder, Caleb Serong. The 25-year-old co-vice-captain has signed a seven-year deal, effectively becoming a Docker for life. With three All-Australian nods under his belt, Serong's commitment to the club is a huge boost for their premiership aspirations this year.

In other news, Essendon has appointed its fourth CEO in three years, Tom Roberts. Roberts, a seasoned business leader, has a vision to restore the Bombers' reputation as an AFL powerhouse. He aims to bring success back to a club that hasn't tasted victory in a final for over 21 years. Roberts' appointment comes at a crucial time as the Bombers look to make changes both on and off the field.

As the 2026 season approaches, the AFL landscape is full of intriguing storylines. From retirement announcements to bold expectations and mega contracts, the league is abuzz with anticipation. What do you think? Are Port Adelaide's expectations too high? And will Fremantle's star-studded lineup finally bring them a premiership? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!