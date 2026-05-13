AFL 2026: Round 1 Review - Perfect Grades, Close Calls, and Surprising Results (2026)

Welcome to the first edition of our AFL Report Card for the 2026 season! We're diving into the opening round, where some teams made a statement, while others had a lot to learn. Let's get straight into it.

The Perfect Grades and the Near-Perfect Failures

Three teams managed to achieve a perfect grade in this opening round, a promising start for them. But what's even more intriguing is the fact that two teams came dangerously close to the worst possible mark. It sets the tone for an exciting and competitive season ahead.

Brisbane Lions: A Brave Effort, But...

The Lions put up a brave fight against the reigning premiers, but ultimately fell short. Despite winning every major stat, their inaccuracy proved costly. Personally, I think this highlights the fine line between victory and defeat in AFL. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of key players. With three stars facing bans and a calf issue, the Lions' depth was tested early on. It's a reminder that even the best teams can be vulnerable.

Carlton's Achilles Heel Returns

Carlton, on the other hand, struggled with their second-half fade-outs, a problem that plagued them in the previous season. Fox Footy's David King pointed out their 'enormous problems' at the stoppage game. What many people don't realize is that these small details can have a massive impact on the overall performance. The Blues' intensity, as shown by their tackle count, was a worrying sign, and it's an area they must improve on.

Collingwood's Lucky Charm?

Collingwood finally broke their Opening Round jinx against St Kilda, and it was a much-needed win. The Magpies' defense, despite conceding more inside 50 entries, managed to hold control over the game. It's an interesting strategy, and one that might just be their lucky charm this season. With the return of key players like Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe, their backline will only get stronger.

Gold Coast Suns: A Rising Force?

Now, let's talk about the Gold Coast Suns. Their performance against Geelong was astonishing, and it has many wondering if they could be a real contender this season. Christian Petracca, their star recruit, had an exceptional game, and his impact was felt throughout. The Suns' efficiency going inside 50 was impressive, and it's an area where they outshone the Cats. It raises a deeper question: Can the Suns maintain this form throughout the season?

GWS Giants: A Statement Win

GWS sent a clear message to the rest of the competition with their win over Hawthorn. They were dominant from the start, and their structured attack paid dividends. It's a testament to their hard work and strategy. However, they must be careful not to get too carried away, as consistency is key in AFL.

Hawthorn's Disappointing Start

Hawthorn, on the other hand, had a disappointing start, losing to GWS. Their defense was rattled, and they struggled to keep up with the Giants' daring play. It's a wake-up call for the team, and they'll need to find their rhythm quickly.

St Kilda: A Missed Opportunity

St Kilda's loss to Collingwood was a missed opportunity, especially with the hype surrounding their pre-season. Their conceding of marks was absurd, and it's an area they must address. However, their strong center clearance game is a positive to build on.

Sydney Swans: A Tale of Two Halves

The Swans had a tale of two halves against the Blues. While they dominated the second half, their goalless start is a concern. It shows that even with a 63-point win, there's always room for improvement. Their ability to score quickly is a strength, but they must find a way to bring that intensity from the start.

Western Bulldogs: A Heart and Soul Effort

The Bulldogs pulled off an impressive win against the Lions, a true heart and soul effort. Despite being down in many stats, they fought back and claimed the victory. It's a new year, and a new Bulldogs team, and their attacking style paid off. The Bontempelli-Richards partnership was key, and their late-game heroics were thrilling.

As we reflect on this opening round, it's clear that every team has work to do. The season is long, and these early performances set the tone for what's to come. Stay tuned as we continue to analyze and discuss the AFL season!