AFL 2026: New Faces, New Places - Club-by-Club Guide to Match Sims (2026)

Round 1 bolters, new faces in new places: 18-club state of play for AFL match sims

AFL Origin ensured the 2026 season began with a bang, and now the clock is ticking down until Opening Round, with some clubs just days away from the real stuff.

Before the official pre-season games, Monday marks the first of the AFL match simulations, giving fans their first look at new faces and new tactics heading into the home and away season.

Watch the 2026 AFL pre-season match sims and AAMI Community Series LIVE and ad-break free during play on FOX FOOTY, available on Kayo Sports | New to Kayo? Join now and get your first month for just $1.

Opening Round

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It’s all available on Fox Footy and Kayo - and here’s your guide to every club heading into the match sims.

ADELAIDE CROWS

AFL Origin squad members: Callum Ah Chee (WA)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 503): Play Port Adelaide on Friday February 20 at 6pm (AEDT), Alberton Oval (4 x 20-minute quarters, plus time on)

In doubt/won’t play: Dan Curtin (knee), Mark Keane (ankle), Sid Draper (groin)

What to look out for: It’s been said that two-game ruckman Lachlan McAndrew slotted into Adelaide’s ‘A’ team recently at training, ahead of incumbent veteran Reilly O’Brien. Whether that’s indeed the case come pre-season play and by extension the season proper will be a very interesting watch. And speaking of engine room dynamics, a fair bit has been made of Josh Rachele’s push into the midfield this pre-season, with the move made all the more feasible after Dan Curtin’s pre-season was ruined by a knee injury. The livewire could very well take his game to another level as a genuine hybrid threat. Crows supporters will also be keyed in on Cal Ah Chee’s integration into the side. Expect the dual premiership half-forward to rotate with Alex Neal-Bullen on the wing, with Adelaide to utilise his tank. How surprise acquisition Finnbar Maley fares in pre-season play will also be a point of interest. With the majority of Adelaide’s side locked in, the battle for the fringe spots is arguably most intriguing. Names like Zac Taylor, Luke Nankervis, Brayden Cook and Hugh Bond should be challenging household names, while Chayce Jones and Luke Pedlar will also look to press their cases.

First home and away game: Round 1 vs Collingwood at the MCG, Saturday March 14 at 7:35pm AEDT

BRISBANE LIONS

AFL Origin squad members: Charlie Cameron (WA), Hugh McCluggage (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 504): Play Carlton on Wednesday February 18 at 6pm (AEDT), Brighton Homes Arena (4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on, extended bench)

In doubt/won’t play: Eric Hipwood (knee), Sam Draper (foot), Jack Payne (knee)

What to look out for: Whether beloved running defender Keidean Coleman can stay healthy will be a point of interest, and what sort of role he plays - and how he fits alongside Jaspa Fletcher and Darcy Wilmot across half-back - in the pre-season will be worth monitoring. Because also returning in that backline - with dual premiership player Brandon Starcevich leaving last year - is Noah Answerth, who missed out on another flag last year after rupturing his Achilles. And speaking of injuries, veteran Darcy Fort’s importance is enhanced after Sam Draper’s foot stress setback, with Oscar McInerney retiring. But fellow big-name recruit Oscar Allen is set to make an instant impact after being impacted by injury in recent years, set to team up with emerging young talls Logan Morris and Ty Gallop while Eric Hipwood remains sidelined. And Tom Doedee basically presents as a new recruit if he can finally get his body right - because if he can, he shapes as the ideal depth replacement for Starcevich with Jack Payne still rehabilitating. Elsewhere, Sam Marshall will be looking to make an impact, with top Academy graduate Dan Annable set to chomp at the bit for a senior spot from the get-go. Former skipper Lachie Neale looks to have had one of his best pre-seasons despite off-field drama, while eyes will obviously also be on the continued development of Ashcroft brothers Will and Levi.

First home and away game: Opening Round vs Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, Saturday March 7 at 7:35pm AEDT

CARLTON

AFL Origin squad members: Patrick Cripps (WA), Jacob Weitering (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 504): Play Brisbane on Wednesday February 18 at 6pm (AEDT), Brighton Homes Arena (4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on, extended bench)

In doubt/won’t play: Nick Haynes (ankle), Matthew Cottrell (knee), Jesse Motlop (knee), Harry O’Farrell (knee), Brodie Kemp (Achilles)

What to look out for: It’s hard to argue a name more worth watching this pre-season than Jagga Smith, who’s got a clean run at it after a ruptured ACL ruined his rookie year. His fit in Michael Voss’ midfield will be intriguing, with his dash and clean use set to bring smiles to Blues fans’ faces. The club will also be hoping for an injury-free year for Sam Walsh, who should form a long-term one-two punch with Smith as the hard nut to Smith’s outside flair. But there’ll also be eyes on a fresh-looking forward line, with recruits Will Hayward and Ben Ainsworth joining the fray, and the emerging Ashton Moir looking to support spearhead Harry McKay after Charlie Curnow’s departure. The backline is also changed considerably from last year, with tantalising top draftee Harry Dean joining Jacob Weitering as a key back of the future (and being even more important after Weitering’s Origin injury), while Nic Newman returns after a year out with injury and Ollie Florent arrives from the Swans as a classy ball-user out of the back half. There’s plenty to cast your eye on. Campbell Chesser also came across from West Coast but will have to put his best foot forward in the coming weeks to have a shot at a Round 1 berth. The ruck battle between Marc Pittonet and Liam Reidy will be a key one that unfolds across pre-season play.

First home and away game: Opening Round vs Carlton at the SCG, Thursday March 5 at 7:30pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

AFL Origin squad members: Darcy Cameron (WA), Nick Daicos (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 504): Play GWS Giants on Friday February 20 at 11am (AEDT), La Trobe University Sports Park — Bundoora (4 x 25-minute quarters, no time-on)

In doubt/won’t play: Jeremy Howe (calf), Darcy Moore (calf), Dan McStay (hamstring), Bobby Hill (personal)

What to look out for: Which emerging Pies can grasp their opportunities. It hasn’t been the smoothest pre-season injury and availability-wise for Collingwood, with an array of players’ summers interrupted. Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore are both in doubt for Opening Round, as is forward duo Dan McStay and Beau McCreery, while Norm Smith Medallist Bobby Hill remains on personal leave. That list of casualties, along with Brody Mihocek’s departure, opens the door for a sprinkling of youth to come into Craig McRae’s side. McStay’s absence means the likes of Charlie West and Jack Buller will be right in the mix for a spot, while Harvey Harrison, Tyan Prindable and Joel Cochran have also turned heads. Ed Allan is one that looks likely to get more opportunities in the engine room after lining up in the Pies’ starting midfield in match simulation drills. A strong performance for the Giants to accompany their respective strong pre-seasons to date will go a long way in helping them push for an Opening Round spot in the team.

First home and away game: Opening Round vs St Kilda at the MCG, Sunday March 8 at 7:20pm AEDT

ESSENDON

AFL Origin squad members: Zach Merrett (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 505): Play Richmond on Friday February 20 at 10.30am (AEDT), NEC Hangar — Tullamarine (4 x 30-minute quarters, no time-on)

In doubt/won’t play: Sullivan Robey (back), Nick Bryan (knee), Tom Edwards (knee), Lewis Hayes (knee), Isaac Kako (hamstring)

What to look out for: The new kids. The Bombers, too, will likely unleash two of their first-round draftees in Jacob Farrow and Dyson Sharp, who’ve got the potential for a Round 1 debut. WA native Farrow has impressed in recent match simulations with his class, composure and left-foot kicking coming out of defence, while on-ball bull Sharp has several years of SANFL league experience against bigger bodies. And with Isaac Kako to miss the clash against Richmond with a hamstring issue, it’s a big opportunity for NGA graduate Hussien El Achkar to show his wares as an elusive goalsneak inside 50. He’d been combining well with Kako in recent weeks. The other one to watch is free agency acquisition Brayden Fiorini, who’s slotted into the Bombers’ outfit with aplomb after leaving the Suns and looks set to be a walk-up start in the middle-third of the ground. And fingers crossed for Zach Reid, who again looms again as a massive presence down back after a number of interrupted seasons. The start of his 2025 campaign was outstanding, before again he was struck down by injury.

First home and away game: Round 1 vs Hawthorn at the MCG, Friday March 13 at 7:40pm AEDT

FREMANTLE

AFL Origin squad members: Shai Bolton (WA), Jordan Clark (WA), Luke Jackson (WA), Jaeger O’Meara (WA), Caleb Serong (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 504): Play West Coast Eagles on Saturday February 21 at 12pm (AEDT), Victor George Kailis Oval — Cockburn (4 x 25-minute quarters, no time-on)

In doubt/won’t play: Sam Sturt (knee), Sean Darcy (calf), Luke Ryan (shoulder)

What to look out for: Rumblings around Luke Jackson playing as a pure midfielder this year will only intensify if that’s his main role in pre-season matchplay. The big-bodied, smooth-moving hybrid has trained as a roving ball-winner and could add another lethal element to a Fremantle midfield that already boasts three All-Australian-calibre ball-winners. And if Jackson does take up roving duties in stints, the prolific Hayden Young can spend more time forward of the ball, where he’s shown he can be damaging. The Dockers say recruit Judd McVee has slotted into the back six seamlessly, tagging onto Jordan Clark as the pair prepare to have a massive tag-team influence across half-back. It’ll be interesting to see whether McVee is utilised more as a distributor than as an explicit lockdown stopper - which he also can be. And speaking of recruits, Mason Cox’s injection this year as Sean Darcy insurance and a second ruck will be key in also potentially freeing up Jackson to play different roles. Darcy recently dealt with a minor calf issue, so whether he gets eased through match simulations or doesn’t play at all will be worth keeping an eye on. Whether or not Luke Ryan - who’s still working his way back to full fitness after shoulder stabilisation surgery in the off-season - gets a crack in pre-season play will also be interesting. The role of Murphy Reid is another one to note, with last year’s Rising Star winner set to spend a bit more time up around the footy - having done so during the summer - to further exhibit his elusiveness in congestion and silky skills.

First home and away game: Round 1 vs Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 14 at 4:15pm AEDT

GEELONG CATS

AFL Origin squad members: Patrick Dangerfield (Victoria), Max Holmes (Victoria), Lawson Humphries (WA), Bailey Smith (Victoria), Tom Stewart (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 504): Play Hawthorn on Monday February 16 at 1.45pm (AEDT), Kennedy Community Centre — Dingley (4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on)

In doubt/won’t play: Tyson Stengle (personal), Toby Conway (ankle/knee), Jake Kolodjashnij (hip)

What to look out for: After missing out on Rowan Marshall, Geelong’s ruck set-up remains a big conundrum. Rhys Stanley and Mark Blicavs (both 35) remain their leading ruck options at the start of the season, but Shannon Neale and Sam De Koning can pinch-hit if needed. The extra player on the bench – and Blicavs’ insane versatility – probably allows the Cats to play both Stanley and Blicavs. Toby Conway is slowly building after a few injury-interrupted seasons, but fellow young ruck Mitch Edwards has been a summer standout at the Cats. Although it’s unlikely the Cats would unleash Edwards so early in the home and away season, we could get a glimpse of him across the next couple of weeks after an injury-interrupted start to his AFL career. Cats fans are also set to get their first look at recruit James Worpel, who’s made a strong impression since landing at the Cats. It’ll also be interesting to see if the returning Tanner Bruhn — who was sidelined by the AFL for the entire 2025 season — can hit the ground running.

Cats’ squad for match simulation

Jay Polkinghorne, 4. Tanner Bruhn, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Mitch Edwards, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 14. Connor O’Sullivan, 15. George Stevens, 16. Sam De Koning, 20. Jacob Molier, 21. Oli Wiltshire, 22. Hunter Holmes, 23. Lennox Hofmann, 24. Jed Bews, 27. Nick Driscoll, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 29. James Worpel, 30. Tom Atkins, 32. Gryan Miers, 33. Shannon Neale, 34. Oisin Mullin, 36. Ollie Henry, 37. Joe Pike, 38. Jack Henry, 41. Cillian Burke, 42. Mark O’Connor, 45. Brad Close

Absent: Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith, Max Holmes, Tom Stewart, Lawson Humphries*, Rhys Stanley, Jeremy Cameron, Toby Conway, Shaun Mannagh, Jake Kolodjashnij, Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin, Jesse Mellor, Harley Barker, Keighton Matofai-Forbes, Zach Guthrie, Mark Blicavs

= played in Origin

First home and away game: Opening Round vs Gold Coast at People First Stadium, Friday March 6 at 8:05pm AEDT

GOLD COAST SUNS

AFL Origin squad members: Noah Anderson (Victoria), Sam Collins (Victoria), Ben King (Victoria), Wil Powell (WA), Matthew Rowell (Victoria)

Match simulation details (live on Fox Footy ch. 504): Play St Kilda on Thursday February 19 at 7.45pm (AEDT), People First Stadium (4 x 20-minute quarters, plus time on)

In doubt/won’t play: Jai Murray (fibula), Beau Addinsall (hamstring), Elliott Himmelberg (knee), Caleb Lewis (back)

What to look out for: The emergence of forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in Suns colours is going to be a gripping storyline all season. The former No.1 pick has slotted in seamlessly by all accounts, but whether he gets an Opening Round nod remains to be seen. And it’s not an overly cut-and-dry forward line at Carrara, with youngster Jed Walter also looking to make a big impact this year after an inauspicious start to his career. Ben King is the one mainstay after a career-best season last year, while Ethan Read has been sighted on a wing at training - whether he slots onto a flank in pre-season play is worth monitoring. Christian Petracca’s role will also be a considerable point of interest. It’s likely he’ll be the centre-forward weapon he was at the Demons, partnering with Touk Miller. Up the other end of the ground, Charlie Ballard returns to the defensive fold after a long lay-off, while Wil Powell is said to have been playing a role more around the footy this pre-season. Will he simply take Brayden Fiorini’s spot, or will one of Sam Clohesy or Will Graham win it by the end of the summer? The club’s top draft picks, Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson, are pushing for debuts right out of the gate, but it would seem the former is the closer of the two. Fellow youngsters Jake Rogers and Leo Lombard will also be looking to make their mark and crack Damien Hardwick’s best team.

First home and away game: Opening Round vs Geelong at People First Stadium, Friday March 6 at 8:05pm AEDT

GWS GIANTS

AFL Origin squad members: Lachie Ash (Victoria), Stephen Coniglio (WA), Toby Greene (Victoria), Jesse Hogan