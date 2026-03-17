AFL 2026: Burning Questions for Every Club (2026)

Can your AFL team truly overcome its biggest hurdle in 2026? That's the question that's keeping fans and coaches up at night.

There's nothing quite like the start of a new AFL season. It's a clean slate, a chance for every club to rewrite their story. Hope springs eternal as supporters dream of their team's potential – a premiership tilt, a return to finals glory, or the emergence of young guns who will lead a rebuild.

But amidst the optimism, a nagging doubt persists. New player lineups, coaching adjustments, and strategic tweaks all bring with them a crucial question that simply won't go away until the first bounce of the 2026 season. It's the elephant in the room, the issue that could make or break their year. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about talent; it's about mentality.

So, what's the one burning question that's dominating discussions around your club? Let's dive in and examine the biggest challenge facing each team heading into 2026...

Adelaide Crows: Will the straight-sets finals exit of 2025 leave lasting scars?

This is the fear that could haunt the Crows' nest at West Lakes. History tells us these things can linger. Consider this: after an eight-year absence, Adelaide roared back into the finals in 2025, even securing the minor premiership. But what followed was a disaster for a team that looked destined for greatness.

Matthew Nicks' side simply failed to fire a shot in front of their home crowd at Adelaide Oval against Collingwood and then Hawthorn. The parallels to the 2017 Grand Final loss to Richmond are undeniable, a defeat that triggered a prolonged period of finals drought for the South Australian powerhouse. This is where it gets controversial...

The argument against the idea of lasting scars is that the experience, however painful, provides invaluable lessons about what the team lacks in high-pressure situations. They now know what it takes to compete at that level. They've been there, they've felt the heat, and they can use that knowledge to steel themselves for the future.

However, the argument supporting the existence of scars is equally compelling. For many players, that finals series represents their first taste of September action, and it was a taste of bitter disappointment. Many players on the list still lack experience winning finals games. Is this a recipe for future success, or a psychological hurdle that will be difficult to overcome?

So, Crows fans, what do you think? Will the 2025 finals series motivate the team to greater heights, or will the memory of that straight-sets exit continue to haunt them? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Do you believe in sports psychology, or is it all just hype? Let's hear your opinions!