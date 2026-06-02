Afghanistan's Lifeline: Inside the Only Public Blood Disease Treatment Center (2026)

Amidst the chaos and uncertainty of Afghanistan, a beacon of hope shines through in the form of the country's sole public blood disease treatment center. This facility, nestled in the heart of Kabul, stands as a testament to the resilience of its patients and the dedication of its medical staff, who tirelessly navigate a myriad of challenges to provide life-saving care.

The center's narrow hallways echo with the soft shuffle of feet, a stark contrast to the bustling streets outside. Inside, the faint scent of antiseptic fills the air, and patients lie quietly on their beds, some sleeping, others staring at the ceiling, awaiting their next dose of treatment. Here, pain and struggle are ever-present, but so is the enduring hope that fuels the patients' determination to survive.

One such patient is Gul Ahmad, a 40-year-old man from Herat province, who brought his brother to the center after two months of futile treatment at home. "Despite trying many treatments back home, nothing worked. He was in severe pain. Since coming here, his condition has gradually improved day by day," Gul Ahmad said, his voice tinged with relief and gratitude.

Zakiya, a 55-year-old woman, had spent months visiting doctors without understanding her condition. At the center, she was diagnosed with severe anemia and a chronic blood disorder. "I was suffering from severe headaches, trembling in my hands and feet, weakness, numbness, and sudden attacks of fatigue," she said, her voice shaking with the memory of her suffering.

Yet, thanks to the attentive care she receives, Zakiya's strength is slowly returning. This is a testament to the power of medical expertise and the dedication of the center's staff.

However, the center faces numerous challenges. Many patients from poor families cannot afford expensive medicines, leading some families to sell their land, animals, and belongings to continue treatment. Patients with dangerously low platelets often arrive bleeding from the nose or gums, requiring urgent transfusions to stabilize their condition. The financial burden is immense, and the center's staff work tirelessly to provide care.

Abdul Ahmad, a farmer from Bamyan province, recalled arriving at the hospital barely able to walk or breathe. After three months of treatment, his physical condition has improved, but the financial burden remains heavy. "I am a farmer. The medicine is very costly. Sometimes we borrow money just to continue treatment," he said, his voice tinged with both relief and concern.

The center's staff, including Masooda Alizadeh, the head nurse of the leukemia ward for seven years, face daily challenges. Shortages of nurses and essential medicines make care even more difficult. In the 14-bed ICU and main ward, one nurse may be responsible for multiple patients, stretching their resources to the limit.

Despite these challenges, the center remains a vital lifeline for thousands of families with limited resources. Mohammad Hanif Mohammadi, a blood disease specialist at the center, said the facility treats 40 to 45 outpatients daily. "It is the only public facility of its kind in Afghanistan, serving patients from Herat, Bamyan, and other provinces. In winter, some patients are trapped by snow and miss vital treatment. One center cannot meet nationwide demand, and many patients must wait for beds before being admitted," he said.

The center's lack of trained doctors is another major challenge. Mohammadi added, "If trained specialists and treatment centers existed in every province, patients would not need to travel such long distances."

As medical technology and treatments advance rapidly, doctors and nurses require routine training to apply new medicines and techniques to patient care properly. Alizadeh emphasized the importance of continued international support, highlighting the center's reliance on training and cooperation from abroad.

Hope comes through training and international cooperation. Programs previously supported by China have improved medical practices and patient outcomes, enabling staff to apply modern treatments more effectively. Inside this hospital, patients recover slowly, families sacrifice heavily, and medical staff work tirelessly under difficult conditions.

With more centers, ongoing training, and continued international support, Afghanistan's blood disease patients may one day receive the care they urgently need. Until then, this hospital remains a fragile lifeline, where courage, resilience, and hope walk side by side with suffering. The future of Afghanistan's healthcare system depends on the continued support and dedication of the international community.