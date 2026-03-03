Afghanistan's Gurbaz Heroics in Double Super Over Thriller vs South Africa (2026)

A thrilling T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Afghanistan ended in heartbreak for the latter, as the game went into not one, but two Super Overs! The nail-biting encounter showcased the best of both teams, but ultimately, South Africa emerged victorious.

The Match Unfolds:

Afghanistan, needing 13 runs with one wicket in hand in the final over of regulation time, seemed to have it in the bag. But Kagiso Rabada's no-balls and a running error tied the game, leading to a dramatic Super Over. South Africa, led by Tristan Stubbs' heroics, forced a second Super Over. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a blistering 84 off 42 balls, almost took them to a third Super Over, but it wasn't meant to be.

Spin vs. Spin:

South Africa's spin duo, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock, outshone Afghanistan's spinners. De Kock, usually economical against spin, broke free, and Rickelton followed with even more power. They reached their fifties in the same over, setting the stage for a high-scoring game.

Afghanistan Fights Back:

Captain Rashid Khan, after a rough start, took the wickets of Rickelton and de Kock in the same over, reaching a remarkable 699 T20 wickets. Afghanistan's bowlers then restricted South Africa's scoring, setting up a tense finish.

Gurbaz's Brilliance:

Gurbaz, the star of the show, took on the South African bowlers with ease. His innovative shots and power-hitting left the crowd in awe. He upper-cut Rabada for a massive six and followed it up with another off George Linde.

Ngidi's Redemption:

Player of the Match, Lungi Ngidi, bounced back from a costly first over. His clever use of slower balls and yorkers kept Afghanistan's batters in check, setting up a thrilling finish.

Super Over Drama:

In the first Super Over, Afghanistan's Omarzai set a challenging target, but Stubbs kept South Africa in the game. The second Super Over saw Stubbs and David Miller take on Afghanistan's bowling, setting a high target. Afghanistan's decision to send in Nabi backfired, but Gurbaz almost pulled off a miracle with three consecutive sixes. However, a wide ball and a catch ended their hopes.

Controversy and What-Ifs:

The match had its fair share of controversies, with no-balls and wide calls playing a significant role. Afghanistan's strategy in the second Super Over is sure to spark debate. Was splitting their successful opening pair the right move? And what if that wide ball hadn't been bowled in the final delivery? Could Afghanistan have forced yet another Super Over?

This match had it all: skill, strategy, and sheer drama. What did you think of the game? Do you think Afghanistan made the right tactical decisions? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going!