Afghanistan Bowl First: T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa | Cricket Highlights (2026)

Afghanistan Stuns Early in High-Stakes T20 Clash Against South Africa

In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter that could define their tournament fate, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan boldly chose to field first after winning the toss against South Africa in Ahmedabad. This decision set the stage for a gripping contest, as both teams knew only a win would keep their knockout hopes alive. But here's where it gets intriguing: the morning pitch offered a hint of freshness, and Afghanistan’s bowlers wasted no time exploiting it, silencing South Africa’s formidable batting lineup for the first three overs. And this is the part most people miss—Fazalhaq Farooqi’s early breakthrough, dismissing South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram with a cleverly disguised slower ball, was a masterclass in precision and strategy. Markram’s mistimed lob to mid-off handed Afghanistan the upper hand, but South Africa wasn’t ready to back down. Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton quickly shifted gears, steering their team to a respectable 43/1 by the end of the powerplay. This match is a perfect example of how T20 cricket can swing dramatically in a matter of overs, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. But here’s the controversial question: Did Rashid Khan’s decision to field first pay off, or did South Africa’s middle order have enough firepower to turn the tide? Let’s dive into the lineups: South Africa fielded a balanced side with Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi. Afghanistan, meanwhile, relied on their spin-heavy attack with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. As the game unfolds, one thing is clear: this isn’t just a match—it’s a battle of wits, skill, and sheer determination. What do you think? Did Afghanistan’s early strike set the tone for an upset, or will South Africa’s depth prove too much to handle? Share your thoughts in the comments below!