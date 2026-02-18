Affordable Victorian Beach Towns: Hidden Gems for Your Next Getaway (2026)

Dreaming of a beachside escape but feel like the coast is out of reach? You’re not alone. With skyrocketing prices near Melbourne, many families are left wondering if a coastal getaway is just a fantasy. But here’s the good news: there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered—Victorian beach towns that offer stunning scenery, vibrant communities, and, most importantly, affordability. And this is the part most people miss: these towns are just a few hours’ drive from the city, yet they feel like a world away. Let’s dive into four overlooked destinations that won’t drain your savings.

Port Fairy: Where History Meets Coastal Charm

Imagine a place where the Moyne River meets the ocean, creating a surfer’s paradise with a rich historical backdrop. Port Fairy, a nearly four-hour drive west of Melbourne, is a haven for creatives, food lovers, and festival-goers. Its annual four-day folk festival is just the tip of the iceberg. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the median house price sits at $857,000—a 12.5% drop from last year—it’s still a 30.6% increase over five years. Is it truly affordable? Local agent Sarah McCorkell notes that prime properties in the town centre can fetch up to $1.5 million. Yet, the town’s rural charm and Melbourne buyers’ love affair with it keep the market buzzing. What do you think? Is Port Fairy still a bargain, or is it slipping out of reach?

Portland: Affordable Coastal Living with a Thriving Community

Head further west, and you’ll find Portland, a maritime town boasting over a dozen beaches and some of Victoria’s most consistent surf breaks. With a median house price of $415,000—up 45.6% in five years—it’s a steal compared to its eastern counterparts. But here’s the kicker: Portland isn’t just about the beach. Its diverse economy, from Alcoa’s smelter to a thriving arts scene, makes it a year-round destination. Agent Nash Wollard highlights the investment boom in local businesses, which is driving up property values. Could Portland be the next big thing, or is it still flying under the radar?

Venus Bay: A Nostalgic Coastal Retreat

Venus Bay feels like stepping back in time—think Rye or Rosebud 30 years ago. With a median house price of $507,500 (down 8.6% from last year but up 41.3% over five years), it’s a haven for owner-occupiers seeking a tight-knit community. Agent Dan Lawrie raves about its creative vibe, sports clubs, and even a pony club. But here’s the question: Is Venus Bay’s affordability sustainable, or is it just a matter of time before prices soar?

Lakes Entrance: Family-Friendly and Untouched

Four hours east of Melbourne lies Lakes Entrance, a family-friendly paradise at the edge of Ninety Mile Beach. With a median house price matching Venus Bay’s $507,500, it’s half the cost of the Mornington Peninsula. Agent Rachael Newman praises its untouched charm and laid-back lifestyle. But is it too far for the average Melburnian, or is the drive worth the savings?

The Bigger Question: Are These Towns the Last Bastions of Affordable Coastal Living?

As prices rise, these towns offer a glimpse of what’s left of affordable beachside living. But how long will it last? Do you think these hidden gems will stay under the radar, or is it only a matter of time before they’re priced out too? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the future of coastal affordability in Victoria.