Affordable Space Memorials: How Space Beyond is Sending Ashes to Space for Just $249 (2026)

Imagine sending your loved one’s ashes into the vastness of space—not as a luxury reserved for the wealthy, but as an affordable tribute accessible to nearly anyone. That’s exactly what Ryan Mitchell, founder of Space Beyond, is making possible. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the idea of space memorials isn’t new, Mitchell’s startup claims to do it for just $249, a fraction of what competitors charge. Is this a groundbreaking democratization of space access, or a risky gamble that could devalue a deeply personal experience? Let’s dive in.

Mitchell’s journey began under the starry sky of a state park, where he pondered his next move after years of working as a manufacturing engineer for NASA’s space shuttle program and later at Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Witnessing the dramatic drop in space access costs, largely thanks to SpaceX, he felt the stars were closer than ever. The idea for Space Beyond crystallized during a family member’s ash-spreading ceremony. ‘When it was over, we were left wondering, ‘Now what?’ The moment felt fleeting,’ he recalled. ‘How could I make this better?’ That question sparked the creation of Space Beyond’s ‘Ashes to Space’ program.

Here’s how it works: Using a CubeSat—a tiny, cube-shaped satellite—Space Beyond will send up to 1,000 people’s ashes into orbit in a single mission. On Thursday, the company announced a partnership with Arrow Science and Technology to launch its CubeSat aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission in October 2027. And this is the part most people miss: while companies like Celestis have offered space memorials since the 1990s, Space Beyond’s affordability is unprecedented. But there’s a catch: customers can only send about one gram of ashes, a limitation driven by weight constraints and financial viability.

Mitchell credits the rideshare model for keeping costs low, allowing small satellites like CubeSats to hitch a ride on larger missions for a fraction of the price. But Space Beyond’s bootstrapped approach also plays a role. ‘I’ve been told I’m not charging enough, especially in an industry known for exploiting grief,’ Mitchell admitted. ‘But I’m not trying to take over the world or make a billion dollars.’ This raises a thought-provoking question: Is the funeral industry’s profit-driven model inherently flawed, or is Mitchell’s approach unsustainable?

The CubeSat will remain in orbit for about five years, during which customers can track its location using modern spacecraft tracking services. Eventually, the satellite will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere—a symbolic finale, though there’s no guarantee anyone will see the fireball. Here’s the counterpoint: while some may view this as a fleeting memorial, others might argue it’s a poetic return to the planet. What do you think?

One thing’s for sure: Space Beyond won’t physically scatter ashes in space. ‘That would be a nightmare scenario,’ Mitchell explained, citing the risk of creating hazardous debris. Instead, customers can send one gram of ashes and keep the rest for personal memorials. This hybrid approach offers flexibility but also raises questions about the emotional impact of such a limited tribute.

Mitchell’s path to Space Beyond wasn’t straightforward. After leaving Blue Origin, he filled notebooks with ideas, from becoming a launch director to a Kava bartender. But this concept kept calling him back. ‘I tried to talk myself out of it, thinking it was too expensive or difficult,’ he said. Yet, with each engineering and business analysis, the idea held up. His wife even joked, ‘I could have told you weeks ago—you can’t stop talking about this.’

As we ponder the future of space memorials, one question lingers: Is this the next frontier in honoring our loved ones, or a fleeting trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And if you’re curious about the intersection of space and innovation, check out the work of Sean O’Kane, a seasoned reporter covering the transportation and tech industries. You can reach him at sean.okane@techcrunch.com or via Signal at okane.01.