AFCON FINAL CHAOS! Senegal Win After Walk-Off, Panenka Miss, and Stunning Goal! (2026)

A thrilling and controversial finale to the Africa Cup of Nations left Senegal as champions, but not without a dramatic twist!

In a heart-stopping moment, Senegal's Pape Gueye scored a stunning goal in extra time, securing their second Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco. But here's where it gets controversial...

The match was filled with tension and controversy, with a disallowed goal for Senegal and a highly debated penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, furious with the decisions, took an unprecedented step by removing his players from the field, refusing to continue the game.

The situation escalated, leaving everyone at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat wondering how the match would conclude. However, with encouragement from star player Sadio Mane, the Senegal team eventually returned to the pitch, though the drama wasn't over yet.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz, the tournament's top scorer, stepped up to take a Panenka penalty, but his attempt was saved by Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. It was a moment of sheer brilliance and a turning point in the game.

Extra time saw Senegal regroup and take the lead through Gueye's powerful strike, and despite a few close calls, they held on to win.

The aftermath was equally captivating. Suspended player Kalidou Koulibaly celebrated with his team, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented the trophy, which was then passed to Mane, potentially in his last appearance for Senegal at AFCON.

This walk-off, penalty miss, and stunning goal left many questioning the decisions made. Was it a fair call? Should players be allowed to protest in such a manner? These are the questions that linger after such an eventful match.

And this is the part most people miss: the role of Sadio Mane. While his teammates retreated to the dressing room, Mane stayed, encouraging them to return and finish the game. He even calmed the Senegal fans post-match, preventing potential trouble.

Former Morocco international Hassan Kachloul praised Mane, saying, "That shows the great man he is. Africa and world football were losing, but Sadio Mane brought them back."

For Morocco, and especially Diaz, it was a devastating end. Described as a potential contender for the worst penalty in football history, Diaz's miss will haunt him for weeks and months to come.

Former Nigeria captain John Obi Mike commented, "It spoils everything Diaz has done well in this tournament. He'll be devastated."

So, what do you think? Was the penalty award justified? Should players have the right to protest in such a way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

