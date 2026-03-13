AFC North Championship Week: Steelers vs Ravens Injury Report | Week 18 (2026)

The Steelers are gearing up for a crucial AFC North showdown, but injuries could play a significant role in the outcome. Will the team's medical room be their Achilles' heel?

In a week where the Steelers prepare for their highly anticipated game against the Baltimore Ravens, the injury report takes center stage. The Steelers' practice session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex was a mix of cautious optimism and strategic adjustments.

Coach Mike Tomlin set the tone, declaring it the 'AFC North Championship Week.' With the division title on the line, every player's health is under scrutiny.

And here's where it gets intriguing:

Linebacker T.J. Watt, a pivotal player, is showing signs of a potential return. Watt, who has been managing a lung issue, participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Tomlin expressed a newfound optimism about Watt's availability, a stark contrast to previous weeks.

"We're taking it day by day with T.J.," Tomlin noted. "His health is improving, and we're hopeful he can be a part of this crucial game." But Tomlin also acknowledged the need for caution, as Watt's return is from a medical issue rather than a typical injury.

The team is also dealing with the loss of tight end Darnell Washington, a versatile player who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List. Washington's absence creates a void, but Tomlin remains confident in the depth of the roster.

"Our strategy involves multiple tight ends and players who can fill that role," he explained. "We have the tools to adapt, and we'll be ready for the challenge." The Steelers signed Jack Driscoll to the 53-man roster and added tight end Jaheim Bell to the practice squad, bolstering their options.

But the injury list doesn't end there:

Several other players are nursing injuries, including Calvin Austin (hamstring), Brandin Echols (groin), James Pierre (calf), and Isaac Seumalo (triceps). Tomlin remains optimistic about their chances of playing, but their availability will be a game-time decision.

As the Steelers navigate this injury-laden week, one question lingers: Will their depth and resilience be enough to overcome the Ravens? And what impact will these injuries have on the team's long-term success?

The Steelers' medical staff and coaching team have their work cut out for them. Stay tuned as this injury saga unfolds, and feel free to share your predictions and opinions in the comments below. Who do you think will rise to the occasion, and who might be missed the most?

