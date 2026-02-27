AFC Championship Injury Report: Patriots vs Broncos | Key Players' Status (2026)

The AFC Championship is on the line, but injuries could be the real game-changer for the Patriots and Broncos! As these two titans prepare to clash, the health of their key players is under intense scrutiny. Will the missing pieces cripple their championship dreams, or will the depth of their rosters shine through?

Let's dive into the latest injury report released on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, to see who's battling to be on the field for this crucial matchup.

New England Patriots: Facing Some Key Absences

The Patriots are dealing with some significant blows, particularly on the defensive side. Linebackers Harold Landry III (knee) and Marte Mapu (hip) were unable to participate in practice at all, meaning they are highly unlikely to play. This is a big concern for their pass rush and run defense.

But here's where it gets tricky: several other important players are on a limited participation status. Cornerback Carlton Davis III is navigating the concussion protocol, a situation that always requires careful monitoring. Linebacker Christian Elliss is also nursing a hip issue, and offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Thayer Munford Jr. are dealing with knee problems. Even tight end Hunter Henry is listed as limited, though it's for non-injury related rest, which is good news for his availability.

On a more positive note, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) and running backs TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder) and Terrell Jennings (passed concussion protocol) are showing signs of recovery with full participation. Linebacker Robert Spillane also practiced fully with a hand issue.

A quick note: the asterisk () next to Joshua Farmer and Terrell Jennings indicates they are currently on the injured reserve list. This means their full participation in practice doesn't necessarily guarantee they'll be active for the game, but it's a good sign of their progress.*

And this is the part most people miss: understanding what 'limited participation' truly means is key. It signifies that a player is engaging in less than 100% of their usual practice reps. This means they might be feeling some discomfort, or their reps are being carefully managed to avoid further injury.

Denver Broncos: A Star Quarterback Question Mark

The Broncos have their own injury concerns, most notably with their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, who did not participate due to an ankle injury. This is a massive development, as his ability to move and throw could be severely impacted.

Their receiving corps also has some question marks. Wide receiver Pat Bryant is in the concussion protocol, and Troy Franklin is dealing with a hamstring issue, limiting their practice time. Running back J.K. Dobbins is also on limited participation with a foot problem, and center Alex Forsyth is managing an ankle injury.

On the brighter side, the Broncos have several players practicing fully. Offensive tackle Frank Crum (ankle), tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), safety JL Skinner (quad), and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) all appear to be on track for the game.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. This is crucial because it shows a player's condition is either improving or worsening, directly impacting their game-day status.

Decoding Game Status: What Does it All Mean?

It's important to understand the official game status definitions:

Out : The player is definitely not playing.

: The player is definitely not playing. Doubtful : It's highly unlikely the player will be on the field.

: It's highly unlikely the player will be on the field. Questionable: There's genuine uncertainty about whether the player will be able to compete.

Now, let's talk controversy: With Bo Nix's ankle injury, how much of a risk is it for the Broncos to play him? Is it better to start a less experienced but healthier backup to avoid further injury to their star QB? And for the Patriots, can their defense effectively pressure a potentially hobbled Broncos offense without Landry and Mapu? What are your thoughts on these injury situations impacting the AFC Championship? Let us know in the comments below – do you agree with these assessments, or do you see it differently?