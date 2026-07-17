AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door: MJF's Injury Won't Halt Creative Plans, Says Report (2026)

AEW's MJF injury: A potential setback or a non-issue?

AEW's MJF has been in the spotlight recently, not for his in-ring prowess, but for an injury that has raised concerns among fans and media alike. The champion's knee injury, sustained during a match against Rush, has sparked a debate about his availability for the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Injury and Its Impact

The injury, a hyperextension, forced MJF to withdraw from an independent wrestling event, Beyond Wrestling, and raised questions about his ability to defend his title at Forbidden Door. The fact that he wasn't medically cleared to travel or compete further fueled the speculation. Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer have both confirmed the injury, with Meltzer noting that MJF's knee is swollen and causing some pain. However, an AEW source assures that the injury is not a major concern, and MJF is on track for his scheduled match in San Jose.

Creative Plans and Title Challenges

The injury has also impacted creative plans, particularly regarding title challenges. MJF has had to inform Mark Briscoe that he won't be getting a shot at the title, despite Briscoe's persistent calls for a match. Andrade El Idolo has also expressed dissatisfaction with Don Callis' plans, adding another layer of complexity to the title picture. With a month to go until Forbidden Door, the potential challengers for MJF's title are numerous, with stars from CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling in the mix.

A Non-Issue or a Setback?

The key question remains: is MJF's injury a minor setback or a more significant issue? The AEW source's statement that creative plans are not in jeopardy suggests that the injury is not a major concern. However, the fact that MJF has had to withdraw from an independent event and may not be medically cleared to wrestle weekly could indicate a more serious issue. The upcoming Forbidden Door event will be a crucial test, as it will determine whether MJF's injury is a non-issue or a setback for AEW's plans.

Conclusion

AEW's handling of MJF's injury has been a delicate balance between maintaining creative control and addressing the concerns of fans and media. The champion's availability for Forbidden Door remains a key question, and the outcome will significantly impact the future of the AEW title scene. As the dust settles, one thing is clear: MJF's injury has added an unexpected layer of intrigue to the already-exciting world of professional wrestling.