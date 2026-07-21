AEW Tried to Sign AJ Styles? Chris Jericho Reveals Major Move That Almost Happened (2026)

The world of professional wrestling is abuzz with news that AEW, the upstart promotion, made a bold move to sign WWE superstar AJ Styles. In an intriguing revelation, Chris Jericho, a former AEW World Champion, shared insights into the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The Pursuit of AJ Styles

Jericho confirmed that AEW actively pursued AJ Styles when his WWE contract was up for renewal. He praised Styles as a "great performer and a great guy," highlighting the potential value he could bring to the AEW roster. This move by AEW is a testament to their ambition and willingness to challenge the established order in the wrestling world.

Different Systems, Different Mindsets

One of the fascinating aspects Jericho touched on is the impact of different company cultures on talent. He noted that working in the Vince McMahon system for an extended period can shape one's thinking and approach to wrestling. This raises an interesting question: how do wrestlers adapt when transitioning between promotions with distinct philosophies and operational styles?

Retirement and Second Acts

Jericho also addressed the topic of retirement and a potential immediate return to the ring with a different company. He expressed his personal perspective, questioning the logic of retiring in one promotion and then jumping to another. However, he acknowledged that it's a decision that ultimately rests with the wrestler, and in this case, AJ Styles.

Styles' Decision and Future

AJ Styles, after retiring from in-ring competition following a loss to Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble, has chosen a different path. He has transitioned into a scouting role with WWE, a move that suggests he is content with his current position and the opportunities it affords him. This decision by Styles highlights the importance of personal choice and the diverse career paths available to wrestlers beyond active competition.

Jericho's Own Uncertainty

Interestingly, Jericho's future with AEW is also unclear. He has been absent from AEW television since April 2025, leaving fans to speculate about his next move. This uncertainty adds another layer of intrigue to the narrative, as it showcases the dynamic nature of the wrestling business and the ever-shifting alliances and opportunities that arise.

A Broader Perspective

The pursuit of AJ Styles by AEW is more than just a talent acquisition story. It's a reflection of the competitive landscape in professional wrestling, where promotions are vying for top talent to establish their dominance. It also highlights the personal journeys of wrestlers, the choices they make, and the impact of company culture on their careers. As the wrestling world evolves, these stories of pursuit, adaptation, and retirement offer a fascinating glimpse into the human side of this high-stakes industry.

In my opinion, these behind-the-scenes negotiations and decisions add a layer of depth and intrigue to the world of professional wrestling, reminding us that it's not just about the matches, but also the strategic moves and personal journeys that shape the sport.