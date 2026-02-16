AEW's Future Uncertain: Will Netflix Deal Impact HBO Max Partnership? (2026)

The future of AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is a hot topic in the wrestling world, and it's about to get even more intriguing. As Netflix prepares to acquire Warner Bros.' studio and streaming assets, the question on everyone's mind is: What does this mean for AEW?

While there are still many unknowns, a recent development has shed some light on AEW's potential path forward. Netflix's decision to make an all-cash offer has led to a revised proposal, and the details are quite revealing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Tony Maglio, the 519-page proxy statement filed by Netflix and WBD (Warner Bros. Discovery) provides some clarity on AEW's future. Despite the absence of the words "All Elite Wrestling" or "AEW" in the document, Maglio suggests that this absence indicates a significant development.

AEW has been partnered with WBD since its inception in 2019, and its weekly shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," currently air on WBD's cable networks. These shows are also available on HBO Max, along with AEW's pay-per-views at a discounted rate for subscribers.

Here's where it gets controversial: Maglio reports that AEW's rights deal will remain with the Discovery side of WBD, which is not being sold to Netflix. This means that AEW's presence on HBO Max is secure for now, but the future beyond 2027 or 2028 (depending on an option year) is uncertain.

And this is the part most people miss: Netflix already has a partnership with WWE, AEW's rival. If HBO Max becomes a Netflix property, it could mean that AEW is left without a media rights partner, especially if WWE's deal with Netflix includes an exclusivity clause, as "believed."

Furthermore, the minority stake of less than 10% that WBD holds in AEW will also remain with Discovery. This could incentivize AEW to explore new streaming options, such as making its shows available on TNT Sports, while still having the flexibility to lease pay-per-views to other platforms, including HBO Max if a suitable deal can be negotiated.

While the situation is complex and subject to change, it appears that Tony Khan's company has a clearer picture of its future following the potential Netflix deal. But with Paramount still in the fight to acquire WBD's assets, the wrestling world is left wondering: Will AEW find a new home, or will it remain with Discovery? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the future of AEW!