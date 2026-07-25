AEW's Athena Names the Strongest WWE Women She's Faced: From Kairi Sane to Alicia Fox (2026)

The Surprising Power of the Underdog: Rethinking Strength in Pro Wrestling

There’s a misconception in pro wrestling that size equals strength. Tall, muscular figures dominate the ring, and we’re conditioned to believe that’s where the real power lies. But AEW’s Athena recently flipped that narrative on its head, and it’s got me thinking: what if the smallest wrestlers are actually the strongest?

When Size Doesn’t Measure Strength



Athena’s revelation that Kairi Sane, standing at just five-foot-one, hit her harder than anyone else in her 19-year career is a game-changer. Personally, I think this speaks to a deeper truth about the sport. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges our assumptions. We often underestimate smaller wrestlers, assuming they rely solely on speed or technical skill. But Athena’s experience with Sane shows that intensity and force can come in small packages.

From my perspective, this isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about the psychological edge smaller wrestlers bring. As Athena put it, ‘We have short people problems. Being aggressive and angry all the time.’ That frustration translates into raw power in the ring. It’s a reminder that strength isn’t just about lifting weights; it’s about channeling emotion into every move.

The Unseen Strength of Alicia Fox



Another detail that I find especially interesting is Athena’s shoutout to Alicia Fox as the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler. Fox, known for her lean frame, isn’t someone you’d typically label as a powerhouse. But Athena’s insight reveals something many fans overlook: strength isn’t always visible.

What this really suggests is that the wrestling world needs to redefine its criteria for strength. Fox’s ability to lift and dominate despite her size is a testament to her training and determination. It’s a hidden layer of the sport that often goes unnoticed. If you take a step back and think about it, this could inspire a new wave of wrestlers who don’t fit the traditional mold but are just as formidable.

Bianca Belair: The EST of Strength?



Bianca Belair’s reputation as a powerhouse is well-deserved, but Athena’s commentary adds a new dimension. What many people don’t realize is that Belair’s strength isn’t just physical—it’s competitive. Athena’s story about their time at the WWE Performance Center highlights how Belair’s drive to be ‘The EST’ pushes her to excel in every aspect of the sport.

This raises a deeper question: is strength in wrestling more about mindset than muscle? Belair’s current hiatus due to pregnancy and surgery makes this point even more poignant. Her ability to remain a dominant figure in the sport, even during personal milestones, underscores the mental fortitude required to stay at the top.

The Future of Strength in Wrestling



Athena’s insights aren’t just about the past; they’re a roadmap for the future. With Sane becoming a free agent soon, the possibility of a reunion with Athena is tantalizing. Imagine the impact they could have together, redefining what it means to be strong in the ring.

One thing that immediately stands out is how this conversation could shift the industry’s focus. Smaller wrestlers might start getting the recognition they deserve, not just for their agility but for their sheer power. In my opinion, this could lead to more diverse and inclusive storytelling in wrestling, where strength isn’t confined to a single archetype.

Final Thoughts



Athena’s revelations have me rethinking everything I thought I knew about strength in pro wrestling. It’s not about size, it’s about intensity, determination, and the ability to defy expectations. Personally, I’m excited to see how this conversation evolves, especially as wrestlers like Sane, Fox, and Belair continue to push boundaries.

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about wrestling—it’s about challenging societal norms. Strength comes in all shapes and sizes, and it’s time we start celebrating that.