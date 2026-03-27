AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the World Title | March 4, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an explosive night of AEW Dynamite! The action-packed card for March 4th, 2026, is here, and it's a doozy. With the AEW World Championship on the line, the stage is set for an intense battle between MJF and Kevin Knight, while Thekla defends her AEW Women's World Title against the formidable Thunder Rosa. But here's where it gets controversial...

The Battle for the AEW World Title: MJF vs. Kevin Knight

In a shocking turn of events, confident Kevin Knight stepped up to challenge the furious MJF, who was demanding changes to his upcoming Texas Death Match against Hangman Page. MJF, the AEW World Champion, accepted Knight's challenge, setting the stage for a title match in El Paso. With only four days' notice, Knight has a chance to prove his worth and snatch the championship from MJF. Will he rise to the occasion and become the new AEW World Champion?

The Toxic Spider's Reign: Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa

Thekla, known for her viciousness and lack of respect, faces a fearless challenger in Thunder Rosa. Since her return to the ring, Thunder has been on a winning streak, including a tag team victory alongside Kris Statlander. Statlander has warned Thunder about Thekla, but our challenger remains focused on reclaiming the AEW Women's World Title. Who will walk out of El Paso as the champion?

Continental Clash: Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero

Hechicero, a member of the Don Callis Family, will face off against the Death Riders' Jon Moxley in a highly anticipated match. This encounter marks the first time these two will meet one-on-one, and it's a chance for Hechicero to prove his worth against the AEW Continental Champion. Moxley, preparing for his rematch against Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution, must navigate this challenge while dealing with the Don Callis Family's interference. Can Hechicero emerge victorious, or will Moxley continue his dominant reign?

The Dogs vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy: A War Continues

Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, known as The Dogs, have made it their mission to take down Darby Allin, but Allin has found an ally in Orange Cassidy. Last week, Kidd defeated Cassidy, but Connors joined the attack, only to be saved by Allin. The war between these two factions continues tonight on Dynamite, with the stakes higher than ever. Will The Dogs finally succeed in their mission, or will Allin and Cassidy find a way to prevail?

Brawling Birds vs. The IInspiration: A Battle for Spotlight

The IInspiration, Cassie Lee, and Jessie McKay made their successful AEW debut in Brisbane, Australia, and issued a challenge that the Brawling Birds, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor, accepted. The IInspiration feels their spotlight was stolen on their big night, and now they aim to prove their worth in their first match on AEW TV. Which team will emerge victorious and claim the spotlight?

Hangman Page's Preparation: A Texas Death Match Looms

As MJF defends his AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight, Hangman Page, Knight's partner and MJF's rival, watches closely. Page, who is scheduled to face MJF in a Texas Death Match at Revolution, will also be in action tonight. With only 11 days until their highly anticipated match, Page aims to stay sharp and prepare for what could be his final shot at the AEW World Title.

Don't miss this thrilling night of AEW Dynamite! The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max, live from El Paso, Texas. Will MJF retain his title, or will Kevin Knight pull off the upset? And who will reign supreme in the women's division? Tune in to find out!

How will these matches shape the future of AEW? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below! Let's discuss the potential outcomes and the impact they could have on the AEW landscape.