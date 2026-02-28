AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs. Brody King, Revolution Build-Up, and More! (2026)

MJF is at odds with Tony Khan's booking decisions, and it's creating a storm in AEW! As AEW gears up for its major events, Grand Slam Australia and Revolution, the AEW World Champion MJF finds himself under increasing pressure. The immediate challenge comes from Brody King, who is clamoring for a title match on February 14th in Australia. MJF, however, believes Brody hasn't earned a shot at the 'Triple B' by only defeating lesser opponents. Last week on Dynamite, King surprisingly acknowledged this point and met with AEW President Tony Khan to devise a plan. Khan decided to bypass any further contenders and booked King vs. MJF in a title eliminator match on tonight's Dynamite. If King can defeat the current world champion in this non-title bout in Las Vegas, he secures his desired title shot in Australia. It's a booking decision MJF clearly finds questionable.

However, as the days have passed, MJF seems to have gained a renewed sense of confidence. He now boldly claims he can defeat Brody King in a mere two minutes. From my perspective, it appears MJF is destined to lose this eliminator match, though AEW has a history of surprising outcomes. Could Brody King actually be the one to dethrone MJF in under two minutes? Tune into Dynamite to discover if MJF falters for the first time as world champion and finds himself in a title match he'd rather avoid.

And this is the part most people miss: the rest of the card is packed with potential fireworks!

Grand Slam Australia will also host a crucial number one contender's match for the world title at Revolution. Tonight, AEW's rising star Andrade El Idolo faces Kenny Omega in a singles bout. The winner will advance to that contender's match in Australia. This match carries significant personal stakes for Kenny, who seeks retribution after Andrade's attack upon his return to AEW in October, aligning with the Don Callis Family before a prolonged absence.

Hangman Page is almost certainly destined for that number one contender's match at Grand Slam Australia, but first, he must navigate a bout tonight against Mark Davis without injury or any unscheduled photo ops. Assuming no new members have joined the Don Callis Family in the last ten minutes, Hangman's primary concern is the potential for interference from a multitude of opponents. Hopefully, his teammates from the Horse Cock JetSet Rodeo will be present to offer assistance if needed against Don's associates.

AEW National Champion Ricochet will defend his title tonight against "Jungle" Jack Perry. Perry has already faced Ricochet for the belt in December and lost. Has Perry implemented any strategic changes to alter the outcome this time, or is this the end of his championship aspirations? Does Perry have allies who can counteract the potential numerical advantage GOA might provide to Ricochet?

Finally, the fan-favorite Young Bucks are in action. They sent a clear message to the entire AEW tag team division last week, and tonight likely marks their initial step towards a future AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution. Will AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Stokely offer any dismissive remarks regarding the Bucks' return to their classic style, complete with tassels and Superkick Parties? Could The Butcher and The Blade make a surprise return tonight as opponents and swiftly eliminate the Bucks from contention?

Here's what else to keep an eye on:

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy will team up in a Hair vs. Hair match at Grand Slam Australia against Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders. Will Shafir and Yuta practice their hair-cutting techniques on some unsuspecting opponent tonight?

Tommaso Ciampa made a surprising debut in AEW last week and is already the new TNT Champion. He delivered a babyface promo and celebrated with his family. Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher has made his intentions clear: he wants the next shot at the TNT Championship. Will Fletcher confront Ciampa tonight and secure a date for their title match? Perhaps at Grand Slam Australia, which conveniently takes place in Kyle's home country?

Perhaps at Grand Slam Australia, which conveniently takes place in Kyle's home country? Konosuke Takeshita is seeking a match against AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, who is eager to avenge his loss to Takeshita during the Continental Classic tournament. Could tensions boil over tonight as part of the ongoing conflict between the Death Riders and the Don Callis Family?

What is Swerve Strickland's reaction after his elimination from AEW world title contention last week? Does AEW's most formidable competitor need to embrace a darker path to reclaim the company's top prize?

The Babes of Wrath successfully defended their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Sisters of Sin over the weekend on Collision. However, the broadcast concluded with Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness standing over the Babes of Wrath and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. Is Megasus now targeting Statlander's world title, following Thekla's unsuccessful attempt last week?

Gabe Kidd has returned to AEW and appears intent on ending Darby Allin's career. What type of gimmick match could be on the horizon for these two stars to definitively settle their differences?

AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada reportedly misplaced the bag containing his gear and championship belt over the weekend, explaining his absence of the physical belt during his retention against Adam Priest on Collision. Will anyone in AEW playfully mock Okada's mishap tonight and face the wrath of his infamous middle finger?

This Saturday's episode of Collision is also being taped tonight after Dynamite concludes. The main event is an 8-Man Parking Lot Brawl featuring Eddie Kingston, The Razcals, and Ortiz against Big Bill, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Bryan Keith. It seems the odds are stacked against the heels in this encounter.

Where, indeed, are Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Keith Lee, Hikaru Shida, Danhausen, Nyla Rose, and Private Party?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?