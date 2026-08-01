AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage RESULTS! MJF vs. Bandido, Omega RETURNS! (Jan 14, 2026) (2026)

Get ready for an explosive night of wrestling action as AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage takes center stage! Tonight's episode (January 14, 2026) promises to be a thrilling ride, with the highly anticipated world title defense of the charismatic Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF. But here's where it gets controversial... MJF, the current AEW World Champion, will be facing off against Ring of Honor's World Champion, Bandido! Two powerhouses, one title, and an explosive encounter awaits. And this is the part most people miss... Bandido is the only other wrestler, apart from MJF, to have won the prestigious Dynamite Diamond Ring. Will history repeat itself, or will MJF prove his dominance once again?

Our liveblogger extraordinaire, Claire Elizabeth, is here to guide us through this epic night. With her extensive knowledge of wrestling moves and a knack for live-typing, she'll keep us updated on every twist and turn. Claire has been a wrestling enthusiast since 2016, and her passion for the sport shines through in her liveblogging.

The show airs live at its usual time, 8 p.m. ET, on TBS and HBO Max. Get comfortable, grab your favorite snack, and join the conversation with fellow wrestling enthusiasts! We'll be discussing the matches, the drama, and the unexpected twists as they unfold.

Here's a sneak peek at what else is in store: Kenny Omega makes his highly anticipated return, possibly setting his sights on a challenge against Max himself. A four-way tag team match featuring The Young Bucks, GoA, JetSpeed, and The Callis Family's dynamic duo, Jake Doyle and Mark Davis, will determine who gets a shot at the AEW Tag Team titles. Kris Statlander and Babes of Wrath will face off against Triangle of Madness in a battle of the factions. And Darby Allin, the daredevil himself, looks to deliver his final Death Rider maneuver when he goes head-to-head with PAC.

Join us at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Dynamite Maximum Carnage live blog kicks off, right here on Cageside Seats. It's going to be an action-packed night, and we want to hear your predictions, thoughts, and reactions! Remember, in wrestling, anything can happen, and tonight promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

So, who do you think will walk away with the AEW World Championship? Will MJF's reign continue, or will Bandido pull off an upset? Let's discuss in the comments and enjoy the show!