Advancing Public Health: Meet Dr. Alicia Arnott (2026)

Ready to delve into the world of genomic epidemiology and its impact on global health? Let's explore the impressive career of Dr. Alicia Arnott, a leading expert in this fascinating field.

Dr. Arnott, a genomic epidemiologist with over 15 years of experience, holds a PhD in Virology and a Masters of Applied Epidemiology. She currently serves as the Deputy Head of Epidemiology at VIDRL. Her expertise lies in utilizing pathogen genomics to inform public health strategies for various viral pathogens, including Mpox, measles, and SARS-CoV-2. But that's not all; she's also deeply involved in managing Hepatitis E and A viruses.

Her work extends beyond the lab, actively participating in both national and international public health networks. This involvement highlights the real-world impact of her research on global public health initiatives. Additionally, Dr. Arnott coordinates the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology subject at the University of Melbourne.

Key Achievements:

Dr. Arnott's dedication to advancing genomic epidemiology is evident in her publications in prestigious journals such as The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and Nature Medicine. She is also a member of several national public health committees and has contributed her expertise to WHO expert and technical working groups.

Most notably, she was selected as an expert member of a WHO Technical Working Group. This group played a crucial role in developing the 'Analytical considerations for genomic surveillance of mpox virus' document. This document will be instrumental in assisting countries in implementing and strengthening genomic surveillance for Mpox. She also serves as a nominated focal point for the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) and the international Global Virus Network (GVN).

Publications:

Research Groups:

McVernon Group: This group, led by Jodie McVernon, focuses on addressing infectious diseases through biostatistical, epidemiologic, and modeling methods. They collaborate with experts from animal health and ecology to provide a 'One Health' perspective on emerging human pathogens.

