Adidas x Bob Marley: Retro Sneakers Celebrating Soccer & Reggae Legend - Full Release Details! (2026)

Adidas is set to release two retro sneakers in honor of Bob Marley's love for soccer, expanding on the theme of their hit running shoe. The Bob Marley x Adidas Handball Spezial and SL72 sneakers are part of a larger project that has been leaked, revealing a deeper connection to the sport. The Handball Spezial features the Jamaica Football Federation logo on its mustache, with a black suede base and green, yellow, and red leather striping, paying homage to the Rastafarian movement. A red insole with Bob Marley's face, signature, and the phrase 'Football is Freedom' adds a personal touch. The SL72, on the other hand, showcases a streamlined version of the same mark on its tongue, with a bold pattern replicating vinyl records and soundwaves. The Three Stripes and mustache remain in yellow leather, while black suede and leather are used for the overlays and lining. Marley's legacy as a soccer player and fan is further solidified by Adidas' previous collaboration with his estate on official uniforms for Ajax and Bohemian FC. The Dutch team's use of Marley's 'Three Little Birds' as its unofficial anthem has drawn attention, but UEFA's prohibition on non-official marks has sparked controversy. Leaks suggest that Marley's estate will also be involved in Jamaica's 2026 kits, but Adidas has yet to officially reveal them. The Bob Marley x Adidas Handball Spezial and SL72 sneakers will be available for purchase on February 13th through Adidas' website and select third-party retailers, with prices set at $120 for the Handball and $130 for the SL72.