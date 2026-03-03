adidas x Audi Revolut F1: Unveiling the 2026 Teamwear Collection | CLIMACOOL & ADIZERO EVO SL (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling collaboration that will set the stage for the 2026 Formula 1 season! adidas and Audi Revolut F1 Team are joining forces to create an iconic teamwear collection, blending the worlds of motorsport and sportswear in an unprecedented way.

This inaugural collection is a testament to the fusion of adidas' technical expertise and Audi's precision engineering. It's an exciting venture that promises to revolutionize the look and feel of F1 teams.

The range showcases adidas' CLIMACOOL technology, ensuring drivers, engineers, and mechanics stay cool under pressure. The collection's aesthetic is inspired by the sleek design of Audi's race cars, with a subtle yet striking color palette of greyscale and red hues, reminiscent of titanium.

But here's where it gets controversial... The collection also features a bespoke ADIZERO EVO SL shoe, designed with a Lightstrike Pro midsole for lightweight comfort. Some purists might argue that F1 teamwear should be purely functional, but adidas and Audi are taking a bold step by prioritizing style and performance.

And this is the part most people miss: the collection is not just for the team, but for fans too! You can now rock the same look as your favorite drivers and mechanics, transitioning seamlessly from the track to the streets.

The collection will be officially unveiled in Berlin on January 20, with the full range available for purchase on February 19. So, mark your calendars and get ready to be part of this historic collaboration!

What do you think about this fusion of motorsport and fashion? Is it a bold step forward or a distraction from the pure essence of racing? Let's discuss in the comments!

