Adidas Viral Chinese-Style Track Jackets for Pets: Lunar New Year Collection! (2026)

Get ready to aww! Adidas is taking pet fashion to a whole new level with a Lunar New Year collection that's sure to turn heads. This isn't just any pet collection; it's a celebration of Chinese heritage, and it's going viral!

The brand is expanding its already popular pet line with a miniature version of its Chinese-style track jacket, a piece that's taken the internet by storm.

This adorable collection features the iconic track jackets in three vibrant colors: a festive red (perfect for the Lunar New Year!), a sunny yellow, and a serene blue. But here's where it gets interesting: these aren't just scaled-down versions. They're packed with authentic details, just like the originals. The jackets boast traditional Pankou knots instead of zippers or buttons, adding a touch of elegance and cultural significance. Imagine your furry friend rocking a matching outfit with you – talk about a style statement! And that's not all. The collection also includes a red track T-shirt and a metallic Adidas Trefoil charm, designed to look like a traditional Chinese hanging ornament for their collar.

But here's the catch: this heritage-inspired collection is expected to be an exclusive launch for the Chinese market.

