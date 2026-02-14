Adidas Viral Chinese-Style Track Jackets for Pets: Lunar New Year Collection! (2026)

Get ready to aww! Adidas is taking pet fashion to a whole new level with a Lunar New Year collection that's sure to turn heads. This isn't just any pet collection; it's a celebration of Chinese heritage, and it's going viral!

The brand is expanding its already popular pet line with a miniature version of its Chinese-style track jacket, a piece that's taken the internet by storm.

This adorable collection features the iconic track jackets in three vibrant colors: a festive red (perfect for the Lunar New Year!), a sunny yellow, and a serene blue. But here's where it gets interesting: these aren't just scaled-down versions. They're packed with authentic details, just like the originals. The jackets boast traditional Pankou knots instead of zippers or buttons, adding a touch of elegance and cultural significance. Imagine your furry friend rocking a matching outfit with you – talk about a style statement! And that's not all. The collection also includes a red track T-shirt and a metallic Adidas Trefoil charm, designed to look like a traditional Chinese hanging ornament for their collar.

But here's the catch: this heritage-inspired collection is expected to be an exclusive launch for the Chinese market.

What do you think of this adorable pet collection? Do you love the cultural fusion, or do you think it's just a trend? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

