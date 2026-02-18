ADHD Diagnosis and Treatment: GP Reforms in Australia (2026)

Starting in March, significant reforms will empower general practitioners (GPs) to diagnose Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), marking a pivotal change in how ADHD care is accessed and managed. Almost 600 GPs have already shown enthusiasm for undergoing training to facilitate this important service.

The primary goal of these reforms is to enhance healthcare accessibility, particularly in regional, rural, and remote areas where such services are often lacking. Therefore, GPs practicing in regions that face greater challenges will be prioritized for this essential training.

In the initial phase of these reforms, over 800 GPs received training to prescribe repeat ADHD medication prescriptions. This development has allowed ADHD patients to obtain necessary medications directly from their GPs, eliminating the need for them and their families to visit a psychiatrist or pediatrician, which can be time-consuming and costly.

Since the implementation of this new arrangement on September 1, 2025, more than 5,000 patients have benefited, with over 18,000 prescriptions filled. This change has significantly improved access to treatment for those suffering from ADHD.

Historically, individuals seeking help for ADHD faced a daunting, expensive specialist system that was overwhelmed, resulting in long wait times and steep fees. These obstacles often delayed necessary treatment, particularly for children, which could adversely affect their development, leading to academic struggles, and later impacting their job prospects and mental health.

Although the Liberal and National parties initially opposed these groundbreaking reforms, the Minns Labor Government is committed to making ADHD care more accessible and affordable to residents across New South Wales (NSW).

The call for applications remains open for GPs interested in participating in the second stage of the reform; however, available training spots are limited. Interested physicians are encouraged to act promptly. NSW Health will cover training costs, and a remuneration package will be provided for those who complete the program. Additionally, a waiting list will be created for future training opportunities.

GPs will also have the option to apply as continuation prescribers, ensuring that they can maintain ongoing care for their patients.

Moreover, GPs will continue to make referrals to specialists when necessary and escalate treatments as needed to guarantee that patients receive the proper care at the right time and place.

For further details, you can visit the ADHD care section in general practice online at (https://greenarrow.health.nsw.gov.au/ga/click/2-16074354-6428-41197-64401-381450-884981219e-cl1407d619). GPs are encouraged to reach out via email at MOH-ADHDreforms@health.nsw.gov.au if they have any questions regarding the new initiatives.

Quotes from Minister for Health Ryan Park highlight the positive reception of these changes:

"With nearly 600 GPs expressing interest in training for ADHD diagnosis and over 800 already equipped to prescribe ongoing medication, we are enhancing the capacity of our health system.

Obtaining ADHD diagnosis services in rural and regional communities has been a challenge. As we move forward, prioritizing training for GPs in these areas ensures that families can access the necessary care closer to home.

We understand the profound impact that quality ADHD care can have on family wellbeing, and we are fully committed to ensuring that children in both metropolitan and regional NSW do not miss out. If you're interested in discussing ADHD diagnosis with a healthcare provider, I encourage you to consult your regular GP to see if they can conduct this assessment."

Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson added: "The feedback we've received from everyone involved in these reforms has been overwhelmingly positive, with some individuals stating that it has transformed their treatment management.

We are thrilled to advance to the next phase, allowing GPs to be trained in diagnosing ADHD. This step is crucial in developing a system where ADHD care is allocated based on need rather than financial resources.

We've already made strides in reducing long waiting lists just for prescription refills, and now we're actively working to alleviate the stress and anxiety many experience while waiting for an ADHD diagnosis."

Dr. Rebekah Hoffman, Chair of RACGP NSW & ACT, stated: "Research indicates that up to 10% of children and 6% of adults are affected by ADHD. This common condition can be effectively diagnosed and managed by a specially trained GP.

The NSW Government's reforms will significantly enhance the lives of thousands of patients across the state. Access to an ADHD diagnosis and ongoing care can truly be life-changing.

ADHD influences many facets of a person's daily life, including their sleep, education, and social interactions. GPs, who specialize in comprehensive patient care, are ideally positioned to assist individuals with ADHD in thriving both academically and personally."

Lastly, Lucia Porteus, a 21-year-old psychology graduate and ADHD patient, shared her experience: "The key to overcoming my ADHD challenges wasn't solely medication; it was also the continuous support and treatment provided by my ADHD coach, school, pediatricians, GPs, and family.

This support empowered me to earn my Bachelor of Psychological Science from UNSW, and I am currently considering pursuing further studies to help others with disabilities and mental health issues succeed, too.

I recognize that I've been fortunate. Many of my peers have found it difficult to access ADHD medication and diagnoses due to high costs and prolonged wait times, but this new policy will eliminate such barriers for countless individuals."

As we witness these transformative changes in ADHD care, we invite you to share your thoughts. Do you believe these reforms will genuinely improve access to care? Or do you think there are still gaps that need addressing? Engage with us in the comments!