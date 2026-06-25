ADHD Awareness: From Prison to Parliament, Charlie Herd's Story (2026)

From Prison to Parliament: A Journey of Advocacy and Awareness

A powerful story of transformation and advocacy has emerged from the UK, highlighting the challenges faced by women with ADHD within the criminal justice system. Charlie Herd, a former prisoner, has become a vocal advocate for change, sharing her personal journey and calling for improved support for women with ADHD.

Herd's story began with a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for drug offenses in 2021. It was during her incarceration that she received her long-awaited ADHD diagnosis, a pivotal moment that set her on a path to advocacy. After her release, Herd became an integral part of the A Personal Sentence campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the unique struggles faced by women with ADHD in the prison system.

In a remarkable turn of events, Herd found herself addressing the UK Parliament, sharing her firsthand experience and emphasizing the need for better support. She emphasized that understanding ADHD is crucial, as it empowers individuals to manage their condition effectively rather than being at its mercy. Herd's message was clear: self-awareness, proper education, and support are essential to prevent reoffending and ensure a smoother transition back into society.

The campaign, supported by Takeda UK, has shed light on the stark reality that women with ADHD are significantly less likely to receive a diagnosis compared to men. This lack of diagnosis leaves women in the criminal justice system underserved and misunderstood. Herd's advocacy was inspired by her own experiences and the realization that many women in similar situations struggle to access the necessary support.

The event also featured prominent figures like MP Tessa Munt and England rugby player Hannah Botterman, who joined forces to advocate for enhanced support for women with ADHD. Rachel Boss, the founder of ADHD Jersey, a support group that aided Herd during her transition, praised Herd's remarkable poise and conviction during her parliamentary speech, describing her as an 'amazing girl'.

Boss emphasized the urgent need for more ADHD screenings within prisons and comprehensive support systems for reintegration. The Justice and Homes Affairs Department has been approached regarding the calls for improved ADHD screenings, indicating a potential shift towards addressing this critical issue.

This story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of advocacy and the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with ADHD, especially those who have faced the challenges of the criminal justice system. As Herd's journey continues, it inspires further discussions and actions to create a more inclusive and supportive society for all.