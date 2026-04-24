Adelaide Festival Board Members Resign: The Randa Abdel-Fattah Controversy (2026)

A storm of controversy has hit the Adelaide Festival, with three board members resigning over a decision that has sparked a heated debate. But what's the fuss all about? Let's unravel this intriguing story.

The Backstory:

The Adelaide Festival board's decision to cancel Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah from Writers' Week has led to a significant fallout. The ABC confirmed that Daniela Ritorto, Donny Walford, and Nicolas Linke have resigned from their positions, leaving the board in a state of flux.

The Premier's Involvement:

South Australia's Premier, Peter Malinauskas, has been vocal in his support for the board's decision, stating he offered his 'clear and plain' opinion. However, he denies instructing the board to remove Abdel-Fattah from the schedule. This is despite dozens of authors withdrawing from the event in solidarity with Abdel-Fattah, who has faced criticism for her comments about Israel.

The Cancellation:

Abdel-Fattah's appearance was canceled due to the board's concern about cultural sensitivity, referencing the recent terrorist attack in Bondi. But here's where it gets controversial: the board's decision has been questioned by former Adelaide Writers' Week director Jo Dyer, who argues that the board is now legally incomplete, and its decision has damaged the event's international reputation.

Freedom of Speech Debate:

Dyer highlights that literary festivals are meant to foster civilized debate. While the Premier cannot legally direct the board, his influence as the organization's chief funder is undeniable. Mr. Malinauskas admits to offering his opinion to the board but denies any direct intervention. Abdel-Fattah, known for her criticism of Israel, including a 2024 social media post calling for the 'end of the murderous Zionist colony,' has become the focal point of this debate.

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Community Pressure:

The Jewish Community Council of South Australia's request to remove Abdel-Fattah from the program has been honored by the board. However, the support for Abdel-Fattah from fellow authors raises questions about the limits of free speech and cultural sensitivity.

A Complex Web:

Mr. Malinauskas claims he only spoke to the Jewish Community Council after making his position clear, and he didn't receive contact from the Jewish community before communicating with the board. The board's decision, they say, was based on Abdel-Fattah's past statements, which they believe crossed a line regarding cultural safety. But is this a fair assessment?

Past Precedents:

Interestingly, Mr. Malinauskas reveals that Abdel-Fattah had previously advocated for the exclusion of a pro-Israeli author at Writers' Week in 2024. This raises the question: is the board's decision consistent with its past actions? And this is the part most people miss: Abdel-Fattah confirms she requested the removal of Jewish-American author Thomas Friedman in 2024, but she argues that the circumstances are not comparable.

The Legal Battle:

Abdel-Fattah's lawyer has now written to the Adelaide Festival chair, demanding clarity on the reasons for her exclusion. The letter requests specific details about the 'past statements' used to justify the decision, ensuring procedural fairness.

This story raises important questions about freedom of speech, cultural sensitivity, and the role of community pressure in artistic programming. Should authors be held accountable for their past statements? Is it fair to compare Abdel-Fattah's request for a speaker's removal with the current situation? Share your thoughts below, and let's keep the conversation going!