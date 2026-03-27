Adani's Team Member - Revenue Assurance Role: A Comprehensive Overview (2026)

Uncover the Exciting Role of Team Member - Revenue Assurance at Adani

Are you a finance expert with a passion for stakeholder management and performance monitoring? Adani is seeking a dedicated individual to join their team as a Team Member - Revenue Assurance, offering a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in the finance sector.

Key Responsibilities:
- Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with diverse teams such as Marketing, Commercial, Business Finance, and O2C to ensure seamless alignment on collections, disputes, and billing issues. Act as the Revenue Assurance team's representative in stakeholder meetings, addressing concerns and sharing progress updates.
- Performance Excellence: Monitor adherence to agreed SLAs and KPIs, ensuring timely escalations for any deviations. Drive consistent performance against critical metrics like collection timelines, provisioning accuracy, and receivable ageing.
- Audit & Risk Mitigation: Ensure audit requirements are met, addressing revenue assurance queries promptly. Oversee customer-related risk exposure tracking, including BG/SD shortfalls, overdue receivables, and potential risk accounts. Implement preventive actions and mitigation strategies in collaboration with relevant departments.
- Compliance Excellence: Uphold internal revenue assurance policies, contract terms, and company procedures in all receivable-related activities. Review and enhance compliance controls for revenue recognition, TDS, and interest disputes.
- Documentation & Reporting: Review team outputs like ageing reports, collection trackers, and reconciliation files for accuracy and consistency. Oversee the preparation of MIS dashboards, process health reports, and executive summaries for leadership.
- Customer Satisfaction: Address escalated customer issues related to billing disputes, delayed payments, or reconciliation mismatches. Facilitate discussions between the team and stakeholders, ensuring customer satisfaction.
- Team Leadership & Development: Monitor team performance, identify training needs, and promote knowledge-sharing for improved productivity. Conduct regular reviews and provide mentoring to foster a culture of ownership and accountability.
- Team Building & Continuous Improvement: Build a high-performing team by setting clear KPIs, tracking progress, and implementing strategies for continuous improvement. Foster a respectful and safe workplace, lead collaborative teams, and mentor for growth and success.
- Digital Mindset: Champion a digital mindset within the organization, driving innovation and competitiveness. Stay updated on digital and AI advancements to maintain a competitive edge.

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Qualifications & Experience:
- Inter CA, MBA (finance), or M.com degree
- 5-6 years of experience in a relevant field

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

See Also
CIVICUS Hiring: Research & Communications Officer Role Explained | Application Tips & Deadline

Don't miss this chance to join Adani and make a difference! Apply now and unlock your potential in the finance industry.

For more details and to apply, visit: [Adani Job Link]

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Adani's Team Member - Revenue Assurance Role: A Comprehensive Overview (2026)

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