Adames vs Williams: Carlos Adames Retains WBC Middleweight Title (2026)

In the world of boxing, a champion's performance can make or break their legacy. And tonight, Carlos Adames delivered a statement-making display, solidifying his dominance in the middleweight division.

The stage was set for Adames to defend his WBC middleweight title against the formidable Austin 'Ammo' Williams. From the opening bell, Adames asserted his dominance, showcasing a relentless jab and an impressive display of firepower. The 31-year-old champion dropped Williams in the second round, and from there, it was a one-sided affair.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast in styles. Adames, with his precise and powerful strikes, seemed to have all the answers for Williams' brave and determined approach. Despite taking a beating over the 12 rounds, Williams' warrior spirit was undeniable, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

One thing that immediately stands out is Adames' versatility. Having not fought in over a year, he returned with a performance that left no doubt about his skills. He dominated the fight, leaving Williams bloodied and battered, yet he also showed sportsmanship by acknowledging his opponent's toughness.

The official scores were unanimous, with all judges favoring Adames by a wide margin. Even the unofficial scorecard from Bad Left Hook reflected the same outcome, further emphasizing the dominance of Adames' performance.

From my perspective, this fight has elevated Adames to a new level. He's not just a champion; he's a force to be reckoned with. His words after the fight, expressing his belief in being the best at 160, resonate strongly. With this performance, he's not only retained his title but also positioned himself as a formidable opponent for anyone in the middleweight division, or even a potential move up to 168 for an even bigger challenge.

This victory also opens up intriguing possibilities for Adames' future. Will he continue to dominate at 160, or will he take on the challenge of a higher weight class? Either way, his future looks bright, and I, for one, am excited to see what's next for this talented fighter.

In a sport where legends are made, Carlos Adames has taken a significant step towards becoming one.