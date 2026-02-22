Adam Pearce's Tease: Is Chris Jericho Returning to WWE? (2026)

Imagine the shockwave if Chris Jericho, the legendary King of the Ring, stormed back into WWE after years away—could Adam Pearce have just ignited that wildfire? Let's dive into the buzz surrounding this Monday's Raw preview and explore why fans are buzzing with speculation.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a deliberate tease, or just innocent fun? Stick around, because we'll unpack the details that have everyone talking.

During his role in hyping up this week's Raw, Adam Pearce made a seemingly innocuous remark that sparked a frenzy. After hyping Liv Morgan's long-awaited return to singles action following her injury recovery, he enthusiastically declared, 'And don’t forget—three massive championship matches. Who will break down the walls and claim the gold?' For those unfamiliar with WWE lore, this phrase echoes the iconic entrance music of Chris Jericho, titled 'Break Down the Walls Down,' which has accompanied his dramatic arrivals for years. It's like a subtle nod that wrestling enthusiasts can't ignore, especially given the swirling rumors.

And this is the part most people miss: Jericho's contract with AEW officially expired on December 31, potentially freeing him up for a WWE comeback as early as the January 5 Raw. Wrestling Intel's Alex McCarthy has been tracking this closely, reporting that the timing couldn't be more perfect for WWE to capitalize on his global appeal. Jericho, with his flamboyant charisma and history of epic rivalries—like his legendary feuds with the likes of The Rock and John Cena—could inject fresh energy into the roster, but is this move a smart business decision or a risky gamble? Some argue it might overshadow younger talents, while others see it as a nostalgic boost for the brand.

This Monday's episode is particularly special, marking WWE's one-year milestone on Netflix, and it's packed with high-stakes action. The lineup boasts four thrilling matches, starting with the main event where CM Punk defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the rising star Bron Breakker—a clash of experience versus explosive youth that could redefine the title scene. Next, the formidable Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against the powerhouse duo of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, promising a showcase of athleticism and strategy that might inspire aspiring wrestlers. Then, Maxxine Dupri defends her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title in a showdown with the fiery Becky Lynch, a veteran known for her high-flying moves and unyielding spirit, which could serve as a masterclass in resilience for beginners watching at home. Rounding it out is Liv Morgan's singles comeback against Lyra Valkyria, a fresh face in the women's division whose agility and technical prowess highlight the evolution of female talent in WWE.

To add a pop culture twist, the show includes a Stranger Things crossover event, inviting fans to submit their best Eleven impersonations, Dustin references, and Demogorgon scares for a chance to appear on the program—think of it as a fun blend of sci-fi nostalgia and wrestling excitement that broadens the appeal beyond ring enthusiasts.

Do you believe Adam Pearce's words were a blatant hint at Jericho's return, or perhaps just playful banter riding the wave of online chatter? Is WWE smart to bring back a legend like Jericho, or could it overshadow the emerging stars?