Activists Replace Zuckerberg’s Name on SF Hospital with ICE Victims’ Names: Full Story (2026)

Activists in San Francisco have taken a bold step to reclaim the city's General Hospital, renaming it in honor of ICE victims. After a successful citywide teacher strike, a dedicated group of around 20 individuals gathered at the hospital's courtyard to make a powerful statement.

Sasha Cuttler, a retired nurse and event organizer, led the initiative. The plan was simple yet impactful: replace each letter in the 'Zuckerberg' name with hand-crafted construction paper boxes, spelling out 'Pretti Good.' This name change pays tribute to the last names of two Minnesotans, Mike Dingle and his colleague, who were tragically shot dead by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

Mike Dingle, a retiree from the Service Employees International Union, shared his perspective on the hospital's naming. He criticized the hospital's association with Zuckerberg, stating, 'Zuckerberg bought some furniture and just put his name on it. It’s just disgusting.' Dingle's dedication to the cause was evident as he designed and constructed the paper boxes, ensuring a precise fit for the hospital's sign.

The activists' motivation was deeply personal. They honored Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old Minnesota child whose family faced deportation. The group believed that Zuckerberg and his companies had caused irreparable harm by collaborating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This sentiment was further fueled by Meta's recent decision to block links identifying ICE agents, sparking a debate on privacy and free speech.

Gordon Mar, a former District 4 Supervisor, joined the protest. He has been a vocal critic of Zuckerberg's name on the hospital, even passing a resolution opposing it in 2020. Mar emphasized the inconsistency in Facebook's policies, stating, 'We knew that Facebook’s policies did not reflect San Francisco’s commitment to human rights, dignity, or social and racial justice.'

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The activists' chants, such as 'Zuck off!' and 'Pretti Good,' echoed through the hospital's courtyard. The name change, while temporary, served as a powerful symbol of resistance. Cuttler expressed her hope that the hospital would keep the sign for at least a week before removing it, allowing time for public reflection. She envisioned the Board of Supervisors putting the issue to voters for an official name change.

The Department of Public Health has yet to respond to requests for comment. Despite the temporary nature of the name change, the activists' message was clear: they wanted to reclaim the hospital's identity and honor the victims of ICE. Brother Sin, a nun and patient at the AIDS and HIV center, performed a blessing on the new sign, emphasizing the importance of compassionate and healing-focused care.

This unique protest, organized by Sophia Rerucha, an intern reporting from Bayview-Hunters Point, highlights the power of community activism. With a background in Bilingual Spanish Journalism from San Francisco State University, Rerucha has contributed to publications like Golden Gate Xpress and Radio Bilingüe. Her reporting captures the essence of this controversial yet meaningful movement, inviting readers to reflect on the impact of corporate influence on public institutions.