ACC Men's 500 Freestyle Final: Freshmen Take Over! | 2026 ACC Championships (2026)

Bold take: this year’s ACC 500 freestyle final is all about fresh faces, with seven freshmen in the mix and no returners from the 2025 champion lineup. And while the field looks young, it’s packed with intriguing stories that could redefine the event at the ACC meet.

2026 ACC Championships details at a glance

- Diving: Feb 15–17; Swimming: Feb 17–21

- Site: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

- Defending champions: UVA women (six-time title), Cal men (one-time title)

- Live coverage: ESPN+ (video), live results and event schedules available online

- Key pages: Championship Central, psych sheet, and daily live recaps

Men’s 500 freestyle – final landscape

- The seven freshmen fill almost every lane, with California’s Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes the sole non-freshman in the final after transferring from Michigan.

- Top seed Ryan Erisman (Cal) surged to 4:11.17 this morning, a lifetime best and more than a second faster than his 4:12.78 at the Minnesota Invite in December. He’ll be one of four Cal swimmers in the final, joining Oliveira de Moraes, Nathan Wiffen, and Norvin Clontz.

- The field’s ages and class mix is notable: Erisman is 19 (Freshman), Wiffen is 24 (Freshman), Ekk from Stanford is 18 (Freshman), Branon from Notre Dame is 20 (Freshman), Isberg from Louisville is 21 (Freshman), Carlsen (NC State) is 18 (Freshman), and Isberg’s teammate Norvin Clontz is 19 (Freshman). The only older participant besides Moraes is Branon, and Wiffen’s unique academic-eligibility path makes him stand out as an unusual freshman who began college at a later age.

- The last season’s top returning performer, Stanford’s Henry McFadden, sits outside the final this year as a 2026 junior who was 3rd in 2025 (4:12.33) but touched 4:16.91 in the morning, placing him in the consolation bracket rather than the championship final. NC State’s Lance Norris, who was 6th in 2025, just missed the top eight this morning with a 4:17.26.

Why this final matters beyond the times

- The mix of young talent and a few seasoned swimmers creates a compelling dynamic: can the freshmen absorb the pressure of a conference final and push for fast times, or will the experience gap show under the bright ACC lights?

- The shifting roster due to transfers and program suspensions adds a layer of controversy and discussion about program continuity, recruiting pipelines, and the impact on ACC competition balance.

What to watch for

- The early frontrunners: Cal’s Erisman has momentum and the fastest seed time; his ability to sustain pace under pressure will be critical.

- Freshman impact: Several first-year competitors may surpass expectations and challenge established scorers, reshaping how teams value youth versus experience.

- Performance vs. expectations: Will Moraes leverage his veteran experience from California to anchor the field, or will the younger Cal athletes pull ahead?

Thought-provoking question

- Do you think a predominantly freshman final signals a broader shift in college swimming, where incoming student-athletes increasingly accelerate the sport at the conference level? Share your take in the comments: is this a gust of fresh talent redefining the ACC, or a temporary blip before more seasoned swimmers reclaim the top spots?