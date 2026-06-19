Academic's Controversial BFI Appointment: Harassment Allegations Surface (2026)

The recent appointment of Clive Nwonka as the British Film Institute's (BFI) first professor of practice has sparked a heated debate, raising questions about accountability and the treatment of allegations in academic and cultural institutions.

A Troubling Appointment

Nwonka's appointment is particularly concerning given the recent history of allegations against him. Despite five allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct being upheld by University College London (UCL), Nwonka was still offered a prestigious role at the BFI. This move sends a confusing message, especially considering the BFI's public funding and its responsibility to uphold ethical standards.

The LSE Incident

Adding to the complexity, Nwonka was previously cleared by the London School of Economics (LSE) after being accused of making threats to kill another professor. While the LSE's conclusion was that the allegations arose from a "tragic misunderstanding," the university did acknowledge that Nwonka's comments were inappropriately phrased. This incident, and the subsequent departure of Nwonka from the LSE, should have raised red flags, yet Nwonka went on to join UCL and later secure the BFI position.

UCL's Disciplinary Action

UCL's disciplinary tribunal upheld complaints against Nwonka, including allegations of improper pressure, criticism, and retaliation against a female colleague. Despite this, the BFI proceeded with the appointment, raising questions about the communication and collaboration between these institutions. UCL's decision to uphold some aspects of Nwonka's appeal process further complicates the matter, leaving the public with more questions than answers.

Institutional Responsibility

The BFI's statement, emphasizing its commitment to professional conduct and its consideration of concerns, seems at odds with its actions. The appointment of Nwonka, especially without apparent knowledge of the UCL findings, suggests a lack of due diligence. UCL's refusal to comment on the case or provide details about the disciplinary process and outcomes only adds to the opacity surrounding this matter.

A Broader Perspective

This case highlights a larger issue within academic and cultural institutions: the handling of allegations and the protection of those in positions of power. The potential for misunderstandings and the complexity of interpersonal dynamics are real, but so is the need for clear, transparent processes and accountability.

In my opinion, institutions like the BFI and UCL have a responsibility to ensure that their processes are not only fair but also seen to be fair. The lack of transparency and the apparent disregard for previous allegations in Nwonka's case are concerning and may erode public trust in these institutions.

Conclusion

The appointment of Clive Nwonka is a wake-up call for academic and cultural institutions to reevaluate their processes for handling allegations and protecting their staff and students. While misunderstandings can occur, the consistent pattern of allegations against Nwonka should have been a red flag. This case demands a deeper examination of institutional culture and a commitment to fostering safe and respectful environments.