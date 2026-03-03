AC Milan Player Ratings: Fofana Shines, Leao and Pulisic Struggle (2026)

AC Milan secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory away at Cremonese, but it wasn't all smooth sailing. Here's a breakdown of the player ratings, with a focus on the standout performers and areas for improvement.

Starting XI

Maignan (6): Cremonese had their chances, but Maignan's performance was solid. He only had to make one real save, a header that was straight at him. A decent display overall.

Tomori (6): A good performance, with solid defending and contributions in build-up play. His rating might seem low compared to others, but it's mainly due to the lack of goal contributions.

De Winter (6.5): De Winter handled Djuric well and made a crucial flick-on for Pavlovic's opening goal. He also set up the second goal with a well-timed header.

Saelemaekers (5.5): Saelemaekers was heavily involved in the first half but threw himself to the ground too often. His free-kicks were not given, and he was rightfully substituted.

Fofana (8 - MOTM): Fofana's performance was undoubtedly his best of the season. He should have had two assists and made a brilliant save denied by Audero. His overall game was excellent, not just in those moments.

Modric (7): Modric controlled the tempo and delivered some fantastic passes and crosses. He also made runs into the box to create space for his teammates.

Rabiot (6): Rabiot's yellow card risk might have affected his involvement in duels, but he was still solid in both phases of the game. He made a good cross that Leao perhaps should have capitalized on.

Bartesaghi (6): Bartesaghi's crossing accuracy wasn't always on point, but he made forward runs that helped open up space for others.

Pulisic (5): Pulisic's missed chances are becoming a concern. He had time to do better in 1v1 situations, and his passes on the edge of the box were imprecise.