AC Milan Player Ratings: Fofana Shines, Leao and Pulisic Struggle (2026)

AC Milan secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory away at Cremonese, but it wasn't all smooth sailing. Here's a breakdown of the player ratings, with a focus on the standout performers and areas for improvement.
Starting XI
Maignan (6): Cremonese had their chances, but Maignan's performance was solid. He only had to make one real save, a header that was straight at him. A decent display overall.
Tomori (6): A good performance, with solid defending and contributions in build-up play. His rating might seem low compared to others, but it's mainly due to the lack of goal contributions.
De Winter (6.5): De Winter handled Djuric well and made a crucial flick-on for Pavlovic's opening goal. He also set up the second goal with a well-timed header.
Pavlovic (7): Pavlovic's goal was crucial, even if it seemed accidental. He was in the right place at the right time, and his ice-breaking goal deserves recognition.
Saelemaekers (5.5): Saelemaekers was heavily involved in the first half but threw himself to the ground too often. His free-kicks were not given, and he was rightfully substituted.
Fofana (8 - MOTM): Fofana's performance was undoubtedly his best of the season. He should have had two assists and made a brilliant save denied by Audero. His overall game was excellent, not just in those moments.
Modric (7): Modric controlled the tempo and delivered some fantastic passes and crosses. He also made runs into the box to create space for his teammates.
Rabiot (6): Rabiot's yellow card risk might have affected his involvement in duels, but he was still solid in both phases of the game. He made a good cross that Leao perhaps should have capitalized on.
Bartesaghi (6): Bartesaghi's crossing accuracy wasn't always on point, but he made forward runs that helped open up space for others.
Pulisic (5): Pulisic's missed chances are becoming a concern. He had time to do better in 1v1 situations, and his passes on the edge of the box were imprecise.
Leao (5): Leao had a lively game but wasted two good chances. His pass from Fofana should have been converted, and the late goal didn't significantly impact the overall assessment.
Substitutes
Ricci (5.5): Ricci didn't add much to the game, but his presence ensured Fofana wouldn't be suspended in the derby.
Fullkrug (6): Fullkrug had a good heading opportunity but missed the target. His flick-on for the second goal was a highlight.
Nkunku (6.5): Nkunku was unselfish, giving Leao an open net instead of shooting himself.
Athekame (N/A): Not enough time on the field to rate.
Estupinan (N/A): Not enough time on the field to rate.
The Manager
- Allegri (6): Allegri's decision to start Fofana over Jashari was wise. The early substitution for the Frenchman was likely due to the yellow card risk. If the players had taken their chances, the game might have been decided in the first half.