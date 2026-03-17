Abu Dhabi's 24/7 Mental Health Hotline: A Lifeline for Residents (2026)

Struggling with anxiety or stress? You're not alone, and help is now just a phone call away. Abu Dhabi has launched a groundbreaking 24/7 mental health hotline, 800-SAKINA (725462), offering residents a lifeline to compassionate, professional support—anytime, anywhere. But here's where it gets even more impactful: this service isn't just for emergencies; it's designed to address a wide range of concerns, from everyday stress to acute mental health challenges, in both Arabic and English. And this is the part most people miss—it even includes dedicated support for children and families, ensuring no one is left behind.

Managed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) in collaboration with Sakina, a specialized mental health network under SEHA, the hotline provides psychological first aid and direct access to qualified professionals. Whether you're dealing with anxiety, panic attacks, sleep issues, or simply need someone to talk to, this service is here to help. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, emphasizes, 'No concern is too small to discuss. Our health system is committed to providing safe, effective, and timely support for every member of our community.'

But here’s the controversial part: In a world where mental health is often stigmatized, especially in certain cultures, how effective will this hotline be in encouraging people to seek help? Will it truly break down barriers, or will societal norms still prevent individuals from reaching out? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.**

To complement this initiative, here are some practical tips to support your mental wellbeing:

- Maintain regular daily routines to create stability in uncertain times.

- Stay connected with loved ones—social support is a powerful buffer against stress.

- Limit exposure to distressing news and focus on verified, reliable sources.

- Reach out for help when you feel overwhelmed—remember, 800-SAKINA is free, confidential, and available 24/7.

Stay informed and take care of your mental health by downloading the Gulf News app for the latest updates. Available on Apple, Android, and Huawei AppGallery. Your wellbeing matters—don’t hesitate to take that first step.