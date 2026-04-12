Abronye DC Reacts to VP Jane Opoku-Agyemang's Viral Dance Video (2026)

A viral video of Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang dancing at the Jubilee House has ignited a fiery debate, leaving many divided. But here's where it gets controversial... While some see it as a harmless moment of joy, others, like Kwame Baffoe (aka Abronye DC), the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), argue it's a tone-deaf display during a time of national concern. And this is the part most people miss: Abronye's critique goes beyond the dance itself, delving into deeper issues of leadership and empathy.

In a recent episode of his Evidence show on Ohia TV, Abronye questioned the Vice President's priorities. He pointed to the recent tragedy in Burkina Faso, where several Ghanaians lost their lives, and the ongoing struggles of cocoa farmers who, despite paying for fertilizers, have yet to receive them or fair payment for their produce. “So many people have died, yet the Vice President is dancing as if nothing is wrong,” Abronye remarked, his tone laced with frustration.

Here’s the bold question: Should public officials temper their public displays of joy during times of national hardship? Abronye seems to think so. He argued that, as a woman in a position of power, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang should have shown more sympathy, especially toward the women affected by the Burkina Faso attack and the struggling cocoa farmers. “As a woman, I thought she would show concern,” he added, emphasizing what he sees as a missed opportunity for solidarity.

The video has since gone viral, sparking heated discussions on social media. While some defend the Vice President’s right to celebrate, others echo Abronye’s concerns, questioning whether her actions align with the gravity of the issues facing the nation.

But let’s dig deeper: Is Abronye’s critique fair, or is he politicizing a moment of levity? After all, leaders are human too, and moments of joy can be important for morale. Yet, the timing of this dance—amidst tragedy and economic woes—raises valid questions about leadership and sensitivity.

What do you think? Is Abronye’s criticism justified, or is he overstepping? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.