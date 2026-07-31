The Abrolhos Islands coral reef, a remote outpost of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems, has become a paradox of resilience in the face of climate chaos. What began as a baffling anomaly—a reef unscathed by a record-breaking heatwave—has sparked a global rethink about the fragility of ocean life. This case study isn’t just about survival; it’s a mirror reflecting humanity’s precarious relationship with the planet’s pulse. Here’s what makes this discovery so profound and why it demands our attention.
Abrolhos Islands Coral Reef Resists Climate Bleaching, Study Reveals (2026)
References
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-21/abrolhos-islands-coral-research-marine-heatwave-resistance/106701298
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