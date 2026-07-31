Abrolhos Islands Coral Reef Resists Climate Bleaching, Study Reveals (2026)

The Abrolhos Islands coral reef, a remote outpost of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems, has become a paradox of resilience in the face of climate chaos. What began as a baffling anomaly—a reef unscathed by a record-breaking heatwave—has sparked a global rethink about the fragility of ocean life. This case study isn’t just about survival; it’s a mirror reflecting humanity’s precarious relationship with the planet’s pulse. Here’s what makes this discovery so profound and why it demands our attention.