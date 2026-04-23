About Time: The New Maltby & Shire Musical Premieres Off-Broadway (2026)

Prepare for an exciting theatrical experience as the highly anticipated new musical revue, About Time, is set to make its debut Off-Broadway! This captivating production features the remarkable music of David Shire, an Academy Award and Grammy Award winner, alongside the insightful lyrics penned by Richard Maltby, Jr., a Tony Award recipient. The show will grace the stage at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a limited engagement of five weeks this Spring. A talented cast, including Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller, will bring this vibrant musical to life. Directed by Maltby himself, About Time stands as the final piece in the acclaimed songwriting duo's influential trilogy, which also includes Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever. The performances kick off on Friday, February 27, leading up to a grand opening night slated for Sunday, March 15.

Maltby & Shire are renowned figures in American musical theater, celebrated for their unique blend of wit, emotional depth, and sharp observations about contemporary life. Their extensive body of work encompasses both popular book musicals and groundbreaking revues. Notably, they have embraced the musical revue format as a distinctly personal medium—one that allows their songs to resonate directly with audiences, weaving a broader narrative that feels intimate and immediate.

This new production wraps up a trilogy that the creators initially did not realize they were crafting, one that has subtly influenced the landscape of modern musical theater. The first installment, Starting Here, Starting Now, premiered Off-Broadway in 1977 and showcased a candid, conversational style of songwriting that vividly captured the excitement and uncertainty of young adulthood, eventually becoming a cult favorite and earning a Grammy nomination. Over a decade later, Closer Than Ever shifted its focus to explore themes of adult relationships, ambition, compromise, and personal reinvention. This critically lauded work received accolades including Best Off-Broadway Musical from the Outer Critics Circle Awards and produced songs that have become timeless staples within the musical theater repertoire. Now, with About Time, audiences can expect a fitting conclusion to this remarkable journey.