Aberdeen vs Celtic Postponed: Pitch Inspection Fails, Match Called Off! (2026)

The highly anticipated match between Aberdeen and Celtic has been postponed, leaving fans disappointed. The game, scheduled for an 8 pm kickoff at Pittodrie, was called off after a referee's pitch inspection at 4 pm revealed an area of concern on the surface. Aberdeen had previously contacted the SPFL, highlighting the issue, and an official inspection confirmed the pitch was unplayable. The match was set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, but now, a new date will be announced for the rearranged fixture. This decision comes as a surprise, especially considering the recent interest from Celtic in a former player of Aberdeen's. The club's statement emphasizes player safety, but the postponement has sparked discussions among fans and experts alike, with many wondering if the pitch issues are a result of recent construction or maintenance work.