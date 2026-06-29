Aberdeen Shares: How I'm Building a Second Income Stream with £20,000 Investment (2026)

In the world of investing, the pursuit of a reliable and substantial second income is a common goal. One strategy that has gained traction is investing in shares, particularly those within the FTSE index. Today, I want to delve into the potential of Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) shares as a means to achieve an annual income of £11,363 from a £20,000 investment. While this may seem like a lofty goal, I will explore the factors that make this feasible and the risks involved. But first, let's understand why Aberdeen shares are an attractive prospect in the first place.

The Allure of Aberdeen Shares

Aberdeen shares offer a compelling advantage over other global markets, particularly in terms of dividend yields. The FTSE index, of which Aberdeen is a part, is characterized by a higher concentration of mature, cash-generative sectors such as banks, insurers, energy companies, miners, asset managers, and telecoms. This composition sets it apart from indexes like the S&P 500, which is dominated by tech and growth stocks, and European and Asian markets, which generally offer lower payout levels.

What makes Aberdeen shares particularly fascinating is the potential for steady, high dividends. From 2020 to 2025, Aberdeen has paid an annual dividend ranging from 14.6p to 10.3p, resulting in average annual dividend yields of 7.7%, 6.1%, 7.7%, 8.2%, 10.3%, and 7.1%, respectively. These yields are significantly higher than those of the S&P 500 and European markets, making Aberdeen an attractive option for income investors.

Long-Term Income Potential

To understand the long-term income potential, let's consider a £20,000 investment in Aberdeen shares. Based on a forecast 7% average dividend yield and the principle of dividend compounding, a £20,000 holding would generate an annual income of £11,363 after 30 years. This is a remarkable figure, especially when compared to the original investment amount.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for early retirement. If someone started their investment journey around the age of 20, they could achieve early retirement options around the age of 50, with a total value of the holding reaching £162,330, including the original £20,000 investment. This would provide a substantial financial cushion and a reliable source of income.

Assessing the Business

While the prospects are promising, it's essential to consider the risks associated with Aberdeen shares. One concern is the ongoing reorganization, which involves cost-cutting and platform simplification. If this process takes longer than expected, it could delay the realization of higher margins and increased profits. Additionally, any weakening in the global economy could deter investors from opening new accounts.

However, the 2025 results released on March 3rd this year provide a glimmer of hope. The IFRS profit before tax surged 76% year on year to £442m, reflecting a stronger platform performance and the early benefits of the simplification program. Net outflows also narrowed sharply to £1.7bn from £6.1bn, signaling stabilizing client activity. Investment performance strengthened, with 84% of assets outperforming the relevant benchmarks over one year and 80% over three.

My Investment View

In my opinion, Aberdeen shares offer a compelling combination of dependable income and recovering operational performance. The high dividend yields, steady payouts, and the power of long-term compounding make it an attractive option for income investors. Recent results also point to a business gradually strengthening, with profits rising sharply and flows stabilizing.

That is why Aberdeen remains firmly on my buy list, and I am continuing to add to my position. However, I am also keeping an eye on other very high-yielding stocks in different sectors, as the investing landscape is constantly evolving. While Aberdeen shares offer a promising opportunity, it's essential to remain vigilant and adapt to changing market conditions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the pursuit of a £11,363 annual second income from a £20,000 investment in Aberdeen shares is a feasible goal, given the high dividend yields and the power of long-term compounding. However, it's crucial to consider the risks involved and remain adaptable to changing market conditions. As an investor, it's essential to strike a balance between ambition and prudence, and Aberdeen shares offer a compelling opportunity to achieve this delicate equilibrium.