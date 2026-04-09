ABC's 'World News Tonight' Back on Top: Ratings Win Despite Technical Glitches (2026)

In a thrilling turn of events, ABC's 'World News Tonight' has reclaimed its position as the nation's top-rated nightly newscast, dethroning its rivals NBC and CBS. But here's where it gets controversial... Despite a reported 'massive meltdown' involving anchor David Muir, the show's ratings triumph over NBC and CBS is undeniable. According to Nielsen ratings, ABC's 'World News Tonight' drew 9 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 19, solidifying its dominance in the broadcast and cable space. This achievement is even more remarkable considering the technical glitch that occurred during Muir's broadcast. Despite the setback, Muir and his team managed to deliver a compelling newscast, showcasing their professionalism and resilience. The show's success is particularly notable in the key 25-54 age demographic favored by advertisers, where it outperformed both NBC and CBS. However, it's worth noting that CBS's new anchor, Tony Dokoupil, has faced some challenges during his tenure. Despite a rocky start, including an on-air mishap and a crying episode, CBS News touted Dokoupil's double-digit growth in total viewers compared to the previous season. The question remains: Can Dokoupil's performance improve, or will it continue to be a point of contention? As the evening newscast landscape evolves, the competition between these networks intensifies. Will ABC's recent success be sustained, or will a new challenger emerge? The battle for viewers' attention is far from over, and the future of these news programs hangs in the balance. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the ratings, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!