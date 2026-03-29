Abandoned Tidal Turbine in Bay of Fundy: Nova Scotia's Ongoing Recovery Challenge (2026)

Nova Scotia's ongoing struggle to reclaim an abandoned tidal turbine from the Bay of Fundy has left residents and officials alike in a state of uncertainty. Seven years have passed since the Cape Sharp turbine was left to its fate, and the Energy Department's efforts to recover it remain shrouded in mystery. Despite the completion of survey work and a high-resolution scan, the department's spokesperson remains tight-lipped about the turbine's fate, leaving the community in the dark. The $4.5-million bond posted by Occurrent, now bankrupt, could be utilized for the recovery, but the cost and timeline remain unknown. Meanwhile, the abandoned railcars, once intended for the project, pose a navigational hazard and an eyesore, with Transport Canada ordering their removal in September 2024. The community's frustration is palpable, and the department's lack of transparency only adds to the uncertainty.