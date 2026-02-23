Abalone Fishing Gone Wrong: Greedy Fishers Fined in WA's Strict Season (2026)

Abalone fishing season: Strict rules and fines for those who push the limits

In a bold move to protect the precious abalone stocks, authorities have implemented a tightly controlled fishing season, with strict rules and penalties. This season, which takes place across four one-hour sessions, has seen its fair share of controversy and greedy fishers trying to bend the rules.

The Battle for Abalone: A Tale of Greed and Consequences

On a recent Saturday, during the second session of the abalone fishing season, dozens of fishers were caught red-handed, attempting to exceed the bag limit. Despite the clear rules and regulations, some fishers couldn't resist the temptation to bag more than the allowed limit of 15 per licensed fisher.

But here's where it gets controversial: these fishers were not just breaking the rules; they were putting the entire abalone population at risk. The tightly managed season, which occurs between 7 am and 8 am along the WA coast, is designed to ensure the sustainability of this prized mollusc.

Fisheries officers, patrolling the Western Zone, which includes popular fishing spots like Busselton Jetty, Rottnest Island, and Carnac Island, issued a total of 38 infringements. Some fishers were also caught without the required recreational abalone fishing license, which costs a mere $50.

The penalties for such offences range from $50 to $1000, a significant price to pay for those who choose to ignore the rules. Additionally, authorities issued 21 warnings for excess bag limits and undersized abalone, highlighting the importance of adhering to size regulations.

The minimum size for Roe's abalone is 60mm, and fishers are also prohibited from shucking within 200m of the beach. These rules are in place to ensure the long-term survival of the abalone population and maintain a healthy ecosystem.

And this is the part most people miss: the role of Surf Lifesaving WA volunteers. These dedicated individuals were out in full force on Saturday morning, ensuring the safety of the fishers and the public. With over 180 lifesavers and 35 rescue craft patrolling the coast, they played a crucial role in keeping everyone safe during this highly sought-after fishing season.

The results speak for themselves: only four rescues and 13 instances of first aid, compared to 11 and 21, respectively, in the first session. This shows the effectiveness of the safety measures and the dedication of the volunteers.

The remaining abalone fishing hours are scheduled for February 7 and 21, weather permitting. So, fishers, remember to respect the rules, stay safe, and enjoy the thrill of the catch responsibly.

What do you think? Are these strict rules necessary to protect our marine life, or do they go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments below!