The future of Welsh rugby is in flux as Aaron Wainwright, a rising star in the sport, prepares to leave Dragons for Leicester Tigers. But here's where it gets controversial... While Wainwright's move to the Tigers is exciting for fans of the sport, it comes at a time when the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is facing significant challenges. The WRU has been urged to call an extraordinary general meeting and hold a vote of no confidence in its chair, Richard Collier-Keywood, as discontent grows within the game. And this is the part most people miss... The WRU's struggles are not new, but the recent announcement that one of the country's four professional men's sides may be cut has only added to the tension. As Wainwright's move continues a trend of top talent leaving the domestic scene in Wales, it raises questions about the future of the sport in the region. So, what does this mean for Welsh rugby? Will the WRU be able to address the growing discontent and secure the future of the sport? And what impact will Wainwright's move have on the Tigers and Dragons? These are the questions that will be on the minds of fans and experts alike as the story unfolds.