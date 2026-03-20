Aaron Rodgers' Future with Steelers Uncertain After Mike Tomlin's Departure | NFL News (2026)

Is Aaron Rodgers' future tied to Mike Tomlin? That's the million-dollar question swirling around the NFL, especially after Steelers owner Art Rooney II dropped a major hint about Rodgers' potential next move. It seems the legendary quarterback's decision might hinge on whether Tomlin remains at the helm in Pittsburgh.

Let's break down what's happening. While Aaron Rodgers hasn't officially signed with the Steelers (the original article seems to be using a hypothetical scenario for illustrative purposes), the hypothetical scenario paints a picture where Rodgers came to the Steelers specifically to play under head coach Mike Tomlin and signed a one-year deal. Before the season even began, Rodgers strongly suggested it would likely be his final year in the league. But here's where it gets interesting... as the season progressed, he started to waver, indicating he wouldn't rush into any emotional decisions about his future after a tough loss. This naturally led to speculation about whether he might consider playing for another season.

Rooney addressed this directly at a press conference. When asked if Tomlin's hypothetical departure (hypothetical in that he hasn't left the Steelers) would influence Rodgers' decision about a possible second season, Rooney stated unequivocally, "Aaron came here to play for Mike, so I think it will most likely affect his decision." In essence, Rooney believes Rodgers' desire to play for Tomlin is a key factor in any potential return.

And this is the part most people miss: the implications for the Steelers' future. Rooney also mentioned that the Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and sixth-round pick Will Howard under contract for the 2026 season. He emphasized that the quarterback position will be a central topic of discussion with potential candidates to replace Tomlin (again, hypothetically!). This suggests the Steelers are already planning for the future, regardless of Rodgers' decision. But here's where it gets controversial... is Rooney subtly implying that the Steelers are prepared to move on from Rodgers if Tomlin is no longer there? It certainly raises questions about the team's long-term strategy.

So, what does this all mean? It seems highly likely that Rodgers' future is intertwined with Tomlin's. If Tomlin remains with the Steelers, there's a higher chance Rodgers might consider another season. If Tomlin leaves, Rodgers' stay in Pittsburgh seems less certain. But it also raises a larger question: Is it wise for a team to base its quarterback strategy on the preferences of a coach who might leave? What do you think? Should teams prioritize stability over short-term gains, even if it means potentially missing out on a player like Aaron Rodgers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!