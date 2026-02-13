Aaron Rodgers' Future: Steelers Owner Hints at Potential Return (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their options open for Aaron Rodgers' potential return, according to team owner Art Rooney II. While the Steelers are not hiring Mike McCarthy solely to lure Rodgers back, the move does increase the chances of the quarterback returning for a reunion with his former head coach.

Rooney revealed that the Steelers have 'left the door open' for Rodgers' return in 2026, stating that they are 'not ruling anything out.' This statement comes as Rodgers, who is 42 years old and on a one-year deal, has not committed to his future after the wild-card loss. Several Steelers players have expressed openness to Rodgers' return, and the team could see value in him as a bridge quarterback to either the 2027 QB class or as a mentor to younger players like Will Howard.

However, the Steelers' primary focus is on developing a young quarterback in the long run. Rooney acknowledged that McCarthy's experience working with signal callers like Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Brett Favre, and Rich Gannon played a role in the hiring. The team is also stockpiling draft capital and planning an aggressive swing at the quarterback position in this year's draft, which takes place in Pittsburgh. Nevertheless, the 2026 QB draft class has collapsed, with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the presumptive first overall pick and the Vegas Raiders holding the top selection.

The Steelers' quarterback room currently consists of veteran backup Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, who spent most of the year on injured reserve. While the team is open to Rodgers' return, they must also consider the possibilities with their current quarterback room and the long-term development of young quarterbacks. The decision to hire McCarthy was made based on his ability to lead the team and develop quarterbacks, rather than solely on the possibility of Rodgers' return.